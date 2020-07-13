IHSA amends phase four guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Though changes have been made to phase four of the Illinois High School Association’s “Return to Play” policy, masks will not be required if student-athletes are outdoors and social distancing.

Other rules remain in place, but according to an e-mail from Executive Director Craig Anderson to school administrators, the IHSA received confirmation from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) that the Governor’s office has approved that individuals participating in physical activity outside while social distancing are not required to wear a mask.

In an e-mail that was sent to athletic directors earlier on Thursday, the directives from the IBSE and Governor’s office were that everyone, even those participating in physical activity, must wear a mask.

There’s not been an official announcement of these changes.

“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s phase four return to play guidelines,” said the IHSA in a statement.