IHSA amends phase four guidelines

BLOOMINGTON – Though changes have been made to phase four of the Illinois High School Association’s “Return to Play” policy, masks will not be required if student-athletes are outdoors and social distancing.
Other rules remain in place, but according to an e-mail from Executive Director Craig Anderson to school administrators, the IHSA received confirmation from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) that the Governor’s office has approved that individuals participating in physical activity outside while social distancing are not required to wear a mask.
In an e-mail that was sent to athletic directors earlier on Thursday, the directives from the IBSE and Governor’s office were that everyone, even those participating in physical activity, must wear a mask.
There’s not been an official announcement of these changes.
“Due to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 among high school teams around the state, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are jointly collaborating to modify the IHSA’s phase four return to play guidelines,” said the IHSA in a statement.
“The modifications place greater restrictions on coaches and student-athletes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Important changes include limiting physical contact and an increasing usage of masks. The former restricts schools from conducting contests against other schools in most sports, including seven-on-seven football.
"The IHSA is working with IDPH to update the guidelines and will send to its membership, the media, as well as post on the web as soon as they are approved.”
Other changes to the original phase four plan remain in place.
According to an email sent from Anderson to A.D.’s, the other modifications on the directive of the IBSE and Governor’s office are:
There cannot be any contact drills/physical contact among athletes and there must be a strict 50-person limit to all indoor activities and that would include any spectators (people in those groups should also socially distance). There can also be no scrimmages in sports that require physical contact: basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
"The changes and adjustments to phase four guidelines could come periodically in the coming weeks as the testing numbers fluctuate," the email read.
Several coaches around the state have announced of cancellations to summer camps and workouts at least until they can formulate a plan.
Jim Benson contributed to this story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!