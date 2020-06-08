IHSA approves workouts

• Coaches must maintain a daily record of what individuals are participating, when and any symptoms are present

Individuals should be monitored at the start of practice for a temperature less than 100.4F/37C or symptoms of COVID-19 (fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell)

If symptoms are present, the individual should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing

• Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring social distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room. Individuals shall bring his/her own water bottle, shoes, towels and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains will be prohibited during this stage