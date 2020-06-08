IHSA approves workouts

BLOOMINGTON - With the Land of Lincoln now in phase three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois" plan, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board of directors gave the green light Friday afternoon for prep student-athletes to participate in voluntary strength and conditioning sessions that went into effect on Saturday. There will be plenty of restrictions, but high school athletes will be able to work on his/her conditioning in advance of the upcoming school year.
Students will be limited to three hours per day of participation and any voluntary workouts will not count as summer contact days. The use of summer contact days, where coaches and players are engaged on in-person skill of the sport of instruction, are still suspended. The guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
“I commend the IHSA (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) for crafting a plan that fits within the framework provided by state leadership and refuses to compromise safety,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “The IHSA Return to Play Guidelines offer some important first steps in allowing student-athletes to re-acclimate both physically and mentally to athletics, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
Outdoor workouts are highly encouraged over indoor ones to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. If available, it is encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be available for workouts. They should be masked with athletes and maintain a six-foot distance when feasible.
Here are the rules:
• Maintain social distance by being six feet apart
• Masks shall be worn when social distance cannot be maintained
• Follow gathering guidelines of groups of 10 or less, including the coach and medical personnel
• Groups of 10 must be pre-determined
• Once groups are determined, individuals may not switch from one group to another group based upon sport. Those that participate in multiple sports for the year are encouraged to be grouped, for summer participation, in their fall sport
• Interaction between groups shall be avoided
• Sessions can only include weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness
• Sport-specific drills are not permitted and sport-specific equipment may not be used
• Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and IDPH
• Coaches must maintain a daily record of what individuals are participating, when and any symptoms are present
Individuals should be monitored at the start of practice for a temperature less than 100.4F/37C or symptoms of COVID-19 (fevers, chills, cough, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell)
If symptoms are present, the individual should not participate in practice and should be referred to a physician for evaluation and testing
• Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring social distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room. Individuals shall bring his/her own water bottle, shoes, towels and other personal equipment. The use of locker rooms, shared water coolers with cups and water fountains will be prohibited during this stage
“Our kids have been without sports and school for over two months, which has taken a toll on their physical and emotional health, said IHSA SMAC member Dr. Cynthia R. LaBella, the Medical Director at Institute for Sports Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine said in a statement. “We purposely designed this first phase to focus solely on strength and conditioning so that kids can gradually rebuild their fitness levels in small peer groups with coach guidance. This will get kids moving again with their peers in the safest way possible, which will have a huge positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being.”
IHSA member school-sponsored camps, clinics and open gyms are prohibited in any sport at this time. If available, it’s encouraged that an athletic trainer or medical personnel be present for workouts. Should the conditions warrant, these requirements will be adjusted.
