IHSA decrees there will be no fall sports tourneys

The IHSA’s Board of Directors met virtually for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, where it approved the modified state tournaments plan.

The boys state golf tournaments — one A (Prairie Vista), two A (Weibring Club) and two A (The Den at Fox Creek) — were scheduled in the Twin Cities on Oct. 16-17. The girls’ state golf tourney — one A (Red Tail Run) and two A (Hickory Point) — was on the same weekend in Decatur.

The IHSA will be finalizing and releasing details for each fall state series tournament in the coming weeks, including dates, schedules, awards, structure and additional safety precautions.

"Nothing really catches you off guard anymore," said U High boys’ golf coach Darrin York. "Even when they released the early-on plan, it sounded like they were going with a limited number of rounds in postseason anyway. We hoped maybe there was going to be a little more creativity which would have given it a little more state feel even if you had to readjust regions or whatever.

"But, they (the IHSA) are in a tough spot and they did what they felt they needed to do to be in the best interest of the kids and the coaches."