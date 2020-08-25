IHSA decrees there will be no fall sports tourneys

BLOOMINGTON – There will be no chances for high school athletes to call themselves state champions this fall.
Regional champs will have to do.
The Illinois High School Association announced Monday approval of a plan to conduct modified postseason state series tournaments in boys’ and girls’ golf, boys’ and girls’ cross country, girls’ swimming and girls’ tennis. The plan allows for a single round of regional geographic competition to be conducted the week of October 19-25 with the majority of the events expected to be held on Saturday, October 24.
“The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to re-engage student-athletes with their peers and coaches and our membership has shared countless positive experiences from that initial ‘return to play’ period.
"We have found similar value in being able to conduct fall sports and believe the participants deserve a culminating experience if we can offer it safely.”
In late July, the IHSA moved football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer, deemed medium or higher risk sports by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, to the spring in a revamped schedule. The spring season will run from Feb. 15 to May 1.
The IHSA’s Board of Directors met virtually for their regularly scheduled meeting Monday, where it approved the modified state tournaments plan.
The boys state golf tournaments — one A (Prairie Vista), two A (Weibring Club) and two A (The Den at Fox Creek) — were scheduled in the Twin Cities on Oct. 16-17. The girls’ state golf tourney — one A (Red Tail Run) and two A (Hickory Point) — was on the same weekend in Decatur.
The IHSA will be finalizing and releasing details for each fall state series tournament in the coming weeks, including dates, schedules, awards, structure and additional safety precautions.
"Nothing really catches you off guard anymore," said U High boys’ golf coach Darrin York. "Even when they released the early-on plan, it sounded like they were going with a limited number of rounds in postseason anyway. We hoped maybe there was going to be a little more creativity which would have given it a little more state feel even if you had to readjust regions or whatever.
"But, they (the IHSA) are in a tough spot and they did what they felt they needed to do to be in the best interest of the kids and the coaches."
According to an IHSA press release, the state series tourneys will meet all Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines as it relates to COVID-19.
The board it will continue to look at the postseason options by sport and season as the school year progresses so it can access the allowable IDPH options and most current COVID-19 data.
“Interscholastic sports, like the IHSA and IESA (Illinois Elementary School Association), have rightfully followed stricter return to play guidance than non-school events since the start of the summer,” said Anderson. “While we understand and appreciate the frustration felt by high school coaches due to the stricter guidance, we also recognize the need for that added guidance, even though it may create more challenges for us.
"There is a responsibility that exists within the school setting to create a safer environment for the community as a whole, while non-school competitions are often conducted without any standardized safety protocols.”
The board also approved a $100 series entry fee for any school entering a team or individual in any of the fall sports. The last time the IHSA charged entry fees was in the 2004-05 school year.
“An overwhelming number of school administrators supported the fees in recent surveys,” said Anderson. “Not charging entry fees has been a point of pride for the IHSA. We are humbled by the support of our member schools during this difficult time and appreciative of their support.”
In other action, the board approved a recommendation for the state softball finals to move to the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria for ‘21 through ‘25.
The Eastside Centre in East Peoria, which has hosted the state finals since ‘01, also submitted a bid along with Chicago Bandits Stadium in suburban Rosemont, the Rantoul Family Sports Complex and Carbondale-based Southern Illinois University.
