IHSA drafts letter to Pritzker

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) released a statement on Friday in regard the content of a recent letter sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz.
According to IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, the letter was sent Thursday in the efforts to "clear the air" about what was in it.
“With support from the IHSA Board of Directors, I issued a letter on September 10 to Governor Pritzker and Deputy Governor Ruiz that seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities," said Anderson in a statement. "However, the content of that letter has been greatly misconstrued on social media in a short amount of time.
"There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA re-examining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.
"It is important to note that, under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, Illinois has attained one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the country. Additionally, several surrounding states have successfully conducted sports categorized as medium and high risk here in Illinois and we believe sports and activities are safest when conducted under the IHSA safety protocols by school personnel. Those combined factors led us to issue this letter and we will respectfully await response to it.
"The IHSA (was) not involved in any planned protests this (past) weekend related to high school sports. If protests occur, we encourage all attendees to be safe, smart and respectful.”
On July 29, the IHSA announced its plan to move football, girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer to spring with just golf, cross country, girls’ swimming and girls’ tennis slated for the fall. But, on Aug. 24, they announced there would be no state tournaments held for fall sports.
The winter season, which includes boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling, boys’ swimming and diving, cheerleading, dance, boys’ and girls’ bowling and girls’ gymnastics, will run from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13.
