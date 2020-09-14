IHSA drafts letter to Pritzker

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) released a statement on Friday in regard the content of a recent letter sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz.

According to IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, the letter was sent Thursday in the efforts to "clear the air" about what was in it.

“With support from the IHSA Board of Directors, I issued a letter on September 10 to Governor Pritzker and Deputy Governor Ruiz that seeks permission for the IHSA and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to resume control over determining the resumption of IHSA sports and activities," said Anderson in a statement. "However, the content of that letter has been greatly misconstrued on social media in a short amount of time.

"There have been no discussions, let alone proposed timelines, for resuming any sports at this time. Should our office receive a positive response from government officials, it could result in the IHSA re-examining its previously released season schedules, as well as postseason schedules, for the 2020-21 school year.