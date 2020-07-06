IHSA gets green light on next set of return to play guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, the Illinois High School Association announced that stage two of their return to play guidelines have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). It went into effect this past weekend.

The IHSA also announced that it will no longer reference the guidelines as stage two and will instead refer to them as the phase four return to play guidelines. They have decided to match the verbiage used by the state in its restore Illinois plan. The initial guidelines, which were implemented on June 5, will now be referred to as the phase three guidelines for the same reason.

“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into phase 4 and beyond,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”