IHSA gets green light on next set of return to play guidelines

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, the Illinois High School Association announced that stage two of their return to play guidelines have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). It went into effect this past weekend.
The IHSA also announced that it will no longer reference the guidelines as stage two and will instead refer to them as the phase four return to play guidelines. They have decided to match the verbiage used by the state in its restore Illinois plan. The initial guidelines, which were implemented on June 5, will now be referred to as the phase three guidelines for the same reason.
“Safety remains at the forefront of everything that the IHSA is doing as we move into phase 4 and beyond,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a statement. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the SMAC and IDPH in recognizing the physical, mental and emotional benefits for our student-athletes and coaches as they progress into training in a more traditional practice setting. Our focus now shifts to continuing to work with state leadership to determine how to provide the safest environment possible for fall sports.”
A draft of phase four guidelines, which were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, was sent to member schools for preparatory purposes following approval by the IHSA Board of Directors on June 15. The IHSA then worked with IDPH to get approval on the phase four guidelines, which optimize safety and will allow teams to gather in groups of 50 coaches and students or less to conduct practices or contests.
Coaches can conduct team activities over 20 contact days between June 30 and August 9. A member school may not conduct team activities under the phase four guidelines unless they have local school district approval and located in a health region that is currently in phase four under the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan. Spectators do not traditionally attend contests conducted under the summer contact day format, however, if a host school allows them to attend, they will be limited to 20 percent capacity of their facility or less, based on the policy of the host school.
The use of sports-specific equipment — i.e. a ball — is permitted in this phase. Competition between schools, such as seven-on-seven football, is allowed under this phase, provided the teams are in groups of 50 or less and multiple groups are spread out. Coaches and volunteers must wear a mask and officials must wear a mask except when actively exercising as part of his/her officiating duties and use an electronic whistle.
Athletic equipment such as bats and batting helmets should be cleaned between each use. Other equipment, such as catcher’s gear, hockey helmets/pads, wrestling ear guards, football helmets/other pads, lacrosse helmets/pads/gloves/eyewear should be worn by only one individual and not shared. Shared equipment such as athletic balls, thud pads and sleds should be cleaned frequently during practice and competitions. In phase four, spotters for weightlifting are allowed while masked. Maximum lifts should be done only with power cages for squats and bench presses. Spotters should stand at each end of the bar.
Group sizes should be limited to 50 total participants, coaches, and referees (i.e. excludes spectators). Any additional team members can sit on the sidelines six feet apart from one another.
During the use of summer contact days, multiple groups of 50 or fewer participants are permitted in an outdoor facility at once as long as the outdoor facilities allow for social distancing of students, coaches, and spectators up 30 feet of distancing is maintained between groups/opposing teams on the sidelines and areas for each group are clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups outside of competitive game play.
Individuals must maintain social distancing on the sidelines when not engaged in activities and schools must have information posted at entrances around the facilities explaining the transmission as well as symptoms of COVID-19, as well as encouraging all visitors to maintain social distance and reminding people to stay home if he/she feels sick.
Schools must maintain a daily record of what athletes are participating and athletes should be screened at the start of practice for temperature or symptoms of COVID-19. Students are limited to five hours per day of participation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!