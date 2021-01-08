IHSA gets meeting with state officials

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association finally got a long awaited meeting with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz on Wednesday night.

However, the possibility of all sports returning in some form this school year does not appear promising.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson, other IHSA staff members and Illinois Elementary School Association staff held a virtual meeting with Ruiz, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and IDPH Chief of Staff Justin DeWitt.

“Our board of directors is going to have difficult decisions to make regarding the seasons for medium- and high-risk sports very soon,” said Anderson. “With no specific IDPH timeline or statistical benchmarks established for the return of sports and the calendar shrinking, putting together a puzzle that allows for all sports to be played becomes increasingly improbable.”

All sports remain on hold. Low-risk sports may not begin until the state returns to Phase 4 in the all-sports policy. The IHSA is scheduled to hold a board of directors meeting next Wednesday.

The IHSA has asked the IDPH to review the risk levels of all remaining sports with consideration for lowering some sports from their current risk levels.

“We understand that the state faces shifting priorities as it continues to fight the pandemic, while also beginning the distribution of the vaccine. There was no expectation that a single meeting would resolve all our questions," said Anderson. "However, we believe that collaboration with state officials is vital for the IHSA to be able to develop an informed plan for the 300,000-plus student-athletes and over 800 high schools that encompass the Association.”

