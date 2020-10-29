IHSA gives basketball the go-ahead, while wrestling pushed back

El Paso-Gridley boys’ coach Nathaniel Meiss had "resigned" himself to not having a season.

"Based off the history of how things were going over the course of time over the last few months, it seemed like there was not going to be anything," he said. "I was kind of thinking: What I'm going to do?"

Players have been required to wear masks during "contact days" this fall. While that is not what they would prefer, everyone seems willing to wear masks to be able to play.

"It's like playing at elevation. They have to get acclimated," said Meiss. "Fortunately, we've been doing it the last month or two so you've had a little bit of acclimation. I think it's doable if we're required to wear masks. But as far as your stamina, that's obviously something you're going to have to worry about subbing a little more than normal."

Olympia girls’ coach Courtney Hoffman agreed.