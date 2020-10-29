IHSA gives basketball the go-ahead, while wrestling pushed back

BLOOMINGTON – In a surprising turn of events, the Illinois High School Association is pushing forward with high school basketball this winter.
One day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced basketball was moved from a "medium risk" sport to a "high risk sport," seemingly making a winter season a long shot, the IHSA board decided to go forward with the season in a special Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.
The season is set to begin on Nov. 16 for practices with games on Nov. 30. The board also voted to move wrestling from the winter season to the summer season, which will run from April 19 to June 26.
The board will follow the guidance of the IHSA’s Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and will allow boys’ and girls’ basketball to begin practices, per IHSA Return to Activities 2.0, on Nov. 16. Contests can begin on Nov. 30 within a COIVD Region or a conference.
"This is absolutely earth shattering news," said Dustin Fink, a member of SMAC. "There were maybe one in 1,000 chances of this happening and it happened."
According to Central Catholic boys’ basketball coach Jason Welch, the news was "super exciting and I could not be more excited for kids across the state of Illinois."
"The reality is a lot of these guys have worked a lifetime to get in here and have a senior year. But beyond that, the kids need that," Welch continued. "It's from a mental health standpoint. It's a real positive. There's a lot of lessons they learn from the game of basketball beyond wins and losses."
As a part of the mitigation plan, masks will be worn by all players, coaches and officials during games. Boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will follow team limitations, which will allow for a maximum of 31 games. It will become each school’s decision to determine if a basketball team or teams will participate and also adhere to the guidelines developed by the SMAC.
"After diligent discussion, the board has made the decision to follow the recommendation of the SMAC as it relates to basketball," the IHSA stated in a press release. "The board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understands the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens.
"However, the board has not been presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the IDPH or any other health organization nationally or internationally. On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states that have sponsored both medium and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread."
Normal Community boys’ coach Dave Witzig was grateful there is "more hope today" about having a basketball season than there was a few weeks ago.
"We just think the IHSA had a good plan, The Return to Play, and a safe plan. I think it can work and other states are showing it can work," said Witzig. "I know there's a lot of pressure on everybody to make the right decision. I think the IHSA has a really good plan that we can follow and can work."
El Paso-Gridley boys’ coach Nathaniel Meiss had "resigned" himself to not having a season.
"Based off the history of how things were going over the course of time over the last few months, it seemed like there was not going to be anything," he said. "I was kind of thinking: What I'm going to do?"
Players have been required to wear masks during "contact days" this fall. While that is not what they would prefer, everyone seems willing to wear masks to be able to play.
"It's like playing at elevation. They have to get acclimated," said Meiss. "Fortunately, we've been doing it the last month or two so you've had a little bit of acclimation. I think it's doable if we're required to wear masks. But as far as your stamina, that's obviously something you're going to have to worry about subbing a little more than normal."
Olympia girls’ coach Courtney Hoffman agreed.
"We've scrimmaged and at the end of 10 minutes, it changes how we play the game a little bit, but the girls said we would play in anything in order to play," she said. "They're so excited to be able to play. The mask is just a side note. We'll deal with it. It's harder for them to breathe and things like that. Coaching the game is a little different. The substitutes will be in and out a lot more and being aware of watching the kids and how they're doing with their breathing and stuff."
The IHSA's statement mentioned there were many factors in making the decision to go forward with the basketball season.
"Mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year, were instrumental in this decision to move forward with basketball as scheduled. We see our students regularly leaving the state to play sports or covertly continuing to play locally. Students can be better protected in the high school setting and the board remains steadfast that playing under IHSA rules and SMAC mitigation is the safest way to conduct athletics at this juncture.
"Illinois is a large and diverse state and the IHSA membership is reflective of that. We understand that this decision will impact each high school and district differently. Some schools who remain in remote learning may not be able to start winter sports on time and we feel for those in that situation. However, we have also learned that we cannot continue to look down the road to a season that may never come.
"Contact days for our teams this fall have been an incredible boon to our students’ well-being. We fear for the mental health of students who attempt to traverse a long winter with no athletic outlet available. So much about dealing with this virus has been learned in the past eight months and this decision will grant the membership the opportunity to apply that knowledge during their basketball season."
