IHSA hopeful hiatus is a short one

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association is clinging to the idea that winter sports can still be played and perhaps sooner rather than later. Its board of directors met in a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon and decided to halt sports and activities, which went into effect Friday, to meet new state mitigations imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week.

Winter sports include boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ swimming and girls’ bowling along with competitive cheerleading and dance.

In addition, the IHSA indicated conditioning and weight training have been put on hold along with open gyms. Outdoor workouts may be conducted in any sport in groups of 10 or less, which includes a coach, along with masks and social distancing. One-on-one skill work between a coach and player is permitted for winter sports only, but is limited to one coach and one student-athlete per facility.

"All IHSA sports and activities will cease for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”