IHSA hopeful hiatus is a short one

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association is clinging to the idea that winter sports can still be played and perhaps sooner rather than later. Its board of directors met in a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon and decided to halt sports and activities, which went into effect Friday, to meet new state mitigations imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week.
Winter sports include boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ swimming and girls’ bowling along with competitive cheerleading and dance.
In addition, the IHSA indicated conditioning and weight training have been put on hold along with open gyms. Outdoor workouts may be conducted in any sport in groups of 10 or less, which includes a coach, along with masks and social distancing. One-on-one skill work between a coach and player is permitted for winter sports only, but is limited to one coach and one student-athlete per facility.
"All IHSA sports and activities will cease for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”
The board will discuss the winter sports topic again at a meeting on Dec. 2 and if necessary, at a regularly scheduled one Dec. 14.
“Taking into account the current state mitigations, the board believes that early to mid-December will be the most reasonable target to review the status of winter IHSA sports and activities,” said Anderson. “The board is sensitive to the scheduling difficulties these delays create for athletic directors and coaches.
"However, our experiences both this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state. Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the board’s vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered.”
The IHSA had invited representatives from Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to the meeting, but neither attended.
In a statement released earlier in the week, the IHSA said: "We have asked Deputy Governor (Jesse) Ruiz and (IPDH director) Dr. (Ngozi) Ezike to engage with us in the near future, so that we can collaborate on developing a plan to safely conduct IHSA sports and activities as soon as possible."
The IHSA tried to remind student-athletes and athletic programs that following the governor's mitigations, which includes club teams around the state, is crucial in playing sports as soon as possible.
“I believe there is a misconception that IHSA and non-school athletic programs have an adversarial relationship,” said Anderson. “In my time at the IHSA, I have not found that to be the case at all. More so, I think there is a mutual respect for the opportunities that each provide for athletes. IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we are calling upon non-school programs to hold themselves to that same standard.”
Pritzker announced in late October that basketball was moved from medium to high risk and would be put on hold. After the IHSA decided to go forward with the season anyway, Pritzker indicated basketball would be moved to the spring.
Most schools decided not to go against Pritzker and IDPH-imposed guidelines and play the basketball season as set out by the IHSA.
Anderson commended member schools for "adhering to state regulations" during the pandemic which started in mid-March.
"We hope that non-school programs will hold themselves to the same standard as we all put the long-term health and safety of our fellow citizens ahead of short-term athletic competition,” he added.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!