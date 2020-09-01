IHSA provides contact day particulars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association offered guidance on Monday about contact days during the fall for extra-curricular activities that are not in season including football, a high-risk sport that will not be allowed to hold intrasquad scrimmages. Students are allowed to participate on non-school teams, such as Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball squads, in sports not contested by IHSA members this fall. The entire membership of a non-school team can be drawn from the roster of a team, but coaches cannot have any involvement.

The IHSA guidelines covered 20 days that start this Monday to Oct. 31. Low-risk sports such as baseball, softball, boys’ swimming, boys’ tennis and track can have scrimmages. Coaches and student-athletes are required to wear masks when participating in contact days indoors. If participants can socially distance outdoors, masks are not required.

Medium-risk sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball and seven-on-seven football can have scrimmages if parents give consent. Individuals must wear masks during the scrimmages except those social distancing outdoors.

High-risk sports such as football, wrestling, lacrosse, competitive cheerleading and competitive dance can have no-contact practices, but no scrimmages.