IHSA provides contact day particulars

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association offered guidance on Monday about contact days during the fall for extra-curricular activities that are not in season including football, a high-risk sport that will not be allowed to hold intrasquad scrimmages. Students are allowed to participate on non-school teams, such as Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball squads, in sports not contested by IHSA members this fall. The entire membership of a non-school team can be drawn from the roster of a team, but coaches cannot have any involvement.
The IHSA guidelines covered 20 days that start this Monday to Oct. 31. Low-risk sports such as baseball, softball, boys’ swimming, boys’ tennis and track can have scrimmages. Coaches and student-athletes are required to wear masks when participating in contact days indoors. If participants can socially distance outdoors, masks are not required.
Medium-risk sports such as basketball, soccer, volleyball and seven-on-seven football can have scrimmages if parents give consent. Individuals must wear masks during the scrimmages except those social distancing outdoors.
High-risk sports such as football, wrestling, lacrosse, competitive cheerleading and competitive dance can have no-contact practices, but no scrimmages.
During the 20 contact days, football teams can participate in handoff and passing drills and also hit sleds and tackling dummies. Teams can also run plays against air and against stand-up dummies. Players can wear helmets and shoulder pads, as well as wear helmets for two days before wearing shoulder pads on the third day. In addition, individuals are not allowed to participate in person-to-person contact or to share helmets or pads.
Virtual team meetings do not count as contact days. Schools can hold open gyms and weight rooms throughout the school year provided they are advertised and open to all students.
