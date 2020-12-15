IHSA still attempting to play all sports

“The board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon as the IDPH deems it safe,” said Anderson. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time.

"Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fit best in the remainder of the school year.”

The IHSA approved a recommendation to extend state final hosting contracts by one year with multiple venues that did not or do not anticipate hosting a state final tournament in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. Contracts extended by one year include the sports of boys’ golf (Prairie Vista, Weibring Club and The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington-Normal), girls’ golf (Red Tail Run and Hickory Point in Decatur), girls’ volleyball and girls’ basketball (Redbird Arena in Normal), football (Memorial Stadium in Champaign) and boys’ basketball (State Farm Center in Champaign). More one-year exceptions to state final hosting contracts are likely to be reviewed as the school year progresses.