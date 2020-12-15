IHSA still attempting to play all sports

BLOOMINGTON – The Illinois High School Association announced Monday it remains committed to play every sport in the 2020-21 academic year. Following a conference with the board of directors, the IHSA indicated they will seek a meeting with representatives from Governor J.B. Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Public Health later this month to develop a timeline for the resumption of winter sports.
After a meeting with state officials, the IHSA plans to call a special meeting to finalize scheduling for the winter, spring and summer seasons. The IHSA invited the Governor's office and IDPH to last month’s board meeting, but both parties declined.
“The board reiterated on Monday that they plan to do everything in their power to provide a season for every IHSA sport in 2020-21,” said Executive Director Craig Anderson. “There have been no cancellations of any sports, or discussions about cancelling any sports, thus far.
"The board appreciates the patience and flexibility of the IHSA membership and remain optimistic, especially as vaccines begin to be administered, that we will return to conducting sports in early 2021.”
The IHSA will also allow contact days for out-of-season sports as soon as the IDPH and Pritzker’s office lift Tier 3 mitigations. Contact days will be restricted to six hours per student-athlete per sport each week and can include practices, drills and intrasquad scrimmages allowable under IDPH guidance, but no competition against any other school.
“The board felt that it was important for the physical and mental health of our student-athletes to resume contacts days for all out-of-season sports as soon as the IDPH deems it safe,” said Anderson. “Winter sports are not included, as we anticipate all low-risk winter sports will be able to begin their seasons at the same time.
"Basketball remains the outlier in the equation. We hope to be able to conduct basketball during the winter season, but if we cannot, basketball will be provided the same contact day opportunity as we determine where the basketball seasons fit best in the remainder of the school year.”
The IHSA approved a recommendation to extend state final hosting contracts by one year with multiple venues that did not or do not anticipate hosting a state final tournament in 2020-21 due to the pandemic. Contracts extended by one year include the sports of boys’ golf (Prairie Vista, Weibring Club and The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington-Normal), girls’ golf (Red Tail Run and Hickory Point in Decatur), girls’ volleyball and girls’ basketball (Redbird Arena in Normal), football (Memorial Stadium in Champaign) and boys’ basketball (State Farm Center in Champaign). More one-year exceptions to state final hosting contracts are likely to be reviewed as the school year progresses.
In addition, the IHSA approved a modification to by-laws 3.022 and 4.022 for the second semester of the 2020-21 year. Students are now required to pass 15 credit hours (three classes) in the first semester in order to remain eligible for the second semester. However, the 25-hour weekly passing credit requirement will remain intact during the second semester.
“Academics will always come first in interscholastic athletics and activities, however, our board also has empathy for the impact that virtual learning has had on students during this unprecedented school year,” Anderson stated. “They recognize that our most marginalized students are often the most significantly impacted, so they feel these modifications still provide an appropriate emphasis on academics, while trying to provide as many students as possible the opportunity to participate.”
