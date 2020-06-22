IHSA submits stage two of return to play guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON – On Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association approved Stage 2 of its Return to Play guidelines and submitted the plan to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval. If approved, the guidelines would go into effect for all summer contact day activity as regions reach Phase 4 of the Governor's Restore Illinois Plan, possibly as soon as June 26.

According to the plan, "school districts should work with their local health departments on current restrictions in their area prior to beginning contact. Local school administration determines the permitted activities at their school. Prioritizing the health and safety of all students and staff must remain the focus of each IHSA member school."

Under Stage 2, contests with up to 50 participants and limited spectators can begin — that number includes players, coaches and referees. If schools choose to allow fans, they'll have to be in a designated area at 20 percent of capacity.

Multiple groups of 50 or fewer participants will be permitted in a facility as long as 30 feet of distancing is maintained between groups. Areas for each group must be clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups.