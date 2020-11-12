IHSA to conduct meeting centered on hoops next week, Governor gets invite

BLOOMINGTON – The fate of boys’ and girls’ basketball is expected to be decided in seven days. The Illinois High School Association has invited representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to attend the IHSA board of directors meeting set for Nov. 19. The board held a virtual update session Wednesday to review recent developments related to the basketball season ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting.
“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.
“The board’s decision to move forward with the basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the (Nov. 19) meeting."
Also invited were the Illinois Principals Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois State Board of Education and a coalition of nearly 200 superintendents who recently contacted Gov. Pritzker in regard to sports during the 2020-21 school year.
On Oct. 27, the IDPH updated the guidance for youth and adult recreational sports, as it elevated basketball from a medium to high risk, which impacts school-based activities, travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and park district programs.
The IHSA countered back two days later. It decided it would follow the guidance of the Sport Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and would allow boys’ and girls’ basketball to begin practices, which is this Monday, with games scheduled to tip Nov. 30 within a COIVD Region or a conference.
In addition, those schools that start practice next week would have to adhere to the Level 1 mitigations from the IDPH All Sports Policy through Nov. 19. The Board cited an increase in COVID-19 cases around the state and a recent membership survey for this recommendation.
Speaking of the survey, of the 813 IHSA member schools, 546 (67 percent) responded. From that, nearly 300 schools did not plan to start practice Monday and 212 others remain unsure of their status.
“The board recognizes the difficult decisions they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” said Anderson. “With a limited number of schools set to begin their season, they believed it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
