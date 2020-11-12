IHSA to conduct meeting centered on hoops next week, Governor gets invite

BLOOMINGTON – The fate of boys’ and girls’ basketball is expected to be decided in seven days. The Illinois High School Association has invited representatives from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to attend the IHSA board of directors meeting set for Nov. 19. The board held a virtual update session Wednesday to review recent developments related to the basketball season ahead of the regularly scheduled meeting.

“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

“The board’s decision to move forward with the basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the (Nov. 19) meeting."

Also invited were the Illinois Principals Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois State Board of Education and a coalition of nearly 200 superintendents who recently contacted Gov. Pritzker in regard to sports during the 2020-21 school year.