Knights bounce Rockets

PRINCETON - Fieldcrest dispatched Rockridge 52-41 in Tuesday’s sectional contest at Prouty Gym.
The Knights (26-6) led 20-18 at halftime and stretched the advantage to as many as 12 at 34-22 one of two Land free throws. Rockridge (26-6) got as close as six, but no further.
Fieldcrest benefited from 15 Rockets’ turnovers.
“We knew we needed to press and go uptempo,” Knights' coach Matt Winkler said. “I thought we turned defense into offense. Our defense played really well.”
Cusac-McKay led all scorers with 20 points, while Land contributed 15.
“We really wanted to utilize Cory or Jaxon with our Omaha (play),” commented Winkler, who recorded coaching win No. 593. “We wanted to get the big guy (Cole Rusk) away from the basket.”
The Rockets, who start three juniors and a sophomore, received 17 points from Jenson Whiteman. Their top scorer, sophomore Nate Henry, who came in with an average of 22 per contest, made just one three-pointer before he eventually fouled out.
“Obviously, we did not shoot the ball very well,” said Rockridge head coach Andy Saey, whose club went 13 of 40 for 33 percent. “Fieldcrest is well-coached and played hard on defense. We continued to fight and stick with it. We just could not buy a basket.”
Fieldcrest was 16 of 39 from the floor for 41 percent.