Knights bounce Rockets

PRINCETON - Fieldcrest dispatched Rockridge 52-41 in Tuesday’s sectional contest at Prouty Gym.

The Knights (26-6) led 20-18 at halftime and stretched the advantage to as many as 12 at 34-22 one of two Land free throws. Rockridge (26-6) got as close as six, but no further.

Fieldcrest benefited from 15 Rockets’ turnovers.

“We knew we needed to press and go uptempo,” Knights' coach Matt Winkler said. “I thought we turned defense into offense. Our defense played really well.”

Cusac-McKay led all scorers with 20 points, while Land contributed 15.

“We really wanted to utilize Cory or Jaxon with our Omaha (play),” commented Winkler, who recorded coaching win No. 593. “We wanted to get the big guy (Cole Rusk) away from the basket.”

The Rockets, who start three juniors and a sophomore, received 17 points from Jenson Whiteman. Their top scorer, sophomore Nate Henry, who came in with an average of 22 per contest, made just one three-pointer before he eventually fouled out.