Knights march past Rockridge

IN THE ROUND OF 32

HEADED TOWARD THE BASKET - Fieldcrest's Cory Land uncorks a shot past Grant Jorgensen of Rockridge during Tuesday's Princeton Sectional. The Knights came out victorious 52-41 (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

PRINCETON - Fieldcrest increased their win streak to 13 in a row with a 52-41 triumph over Rockridge in the second game of the Princeton Sectional Tuesday evening at Prouty Gym. Jaxon Cusac-McKay pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Knights, who improved to 26-6.

“We really wanted to utilize Cory (Land) or Jaxon with our Omaha (play),” commented Fieldcrest's Matt Winkler, who recorded coaching win No. 593. “We wanted to get the big guy (Cole Rusk) away from the basket.”

Jenson Whiteman's 17 points paced the Rockets, who finished up 26-6. They return four starters next season.

“Obviously, we did not shoot the ball very well,” said Rockridge head coach Andy Saey, whose club went 13 of 40 for 33 percent. “Fieldcrest is well-coached and played hard on defense. We continued to fight and stick with it. We just could not buy a basket.”

The Knights advance to Friday's 7 p.m. final against Sterling Newman (28-5), who knocked off El Paso-Gridley 65-53 in the opener.

Notes: Rockridge and SN are members of the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, while EP-G and Fieldcrest represent the Heart of Illinois Conference.

