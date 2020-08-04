You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Landscape of prep sports altered

Landscape of prep sports altered

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – While there will be interscholastic sports on the calendar this upcoming year, it will be ushered in with some changes. That is according to the Illinois High School Association, who unveiled its plan Wednesday afternoon. Chief among them is the switch of three in particular.

Historically, football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are held in the fall, but those have been moved to the spring. Normally, each would have been able to hold first practices this Monday, but those have been pushed back until Feb. 15. 

“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release. “Changes may come and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year."

According to Eureka football coach Jason Bachman, the verdict was not one that came out of left field.

“I kind of felt like it was the way it was going to go,” he commented. “I was kind of hoping the kids would be able to play all sports, which, to me, is the ultimate goal. It gives them the opportunity to compete for all the seasons."

There will be a total of four seasons: fall (Aug. 10 to Oct. 24), winter (Nov. 16 through Feb. 13), spring (Feb. 15 to May 1) and summer (May 3 through June 26).

See full article on Aug. 6 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

TCC finds another school

  • Updated

According to the Ottawa-based The Times, one of the two voids in the Tri-County Conference has been filled. On Monday, the league announced Dw…

Sports

IHSA amends phase four guidelines

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – Though changes have been made to phase four of the Illinois High School Association’s “Return to Play” policy, masks will not be…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News