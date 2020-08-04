Landscape of prep sports altered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – While there will be interscholastic sports on the calendar this upcoming year, it will be ushered in with some changes. That is according to the Illinois High School Association, who unveiled its plan Wednesday afternoon. Chief among them is the switch of three in particular.

Historically, football, volleyball and boys’ soccer are held in the fall, but those have been moved to the spring. Normally, each would have been able to hold first practices this Monday, but those have been pushed back until Feb. 15.

“This plan, like nearly every aspect of our current lives, remains fluid,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in a press release. “Changes may come and if they do, we will be agile while putting safety and students first. It was important that we provide a framework today for our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and officials to begin preparing for the 2020-21 school year."

According to Eureka football coach Jason Bachman, the verdict was not one that came out of left field.

“I kind of felt like it was the way it was going to go,” he commented. “I was kind of hoping the kids would be able to play all sports, which, to me, is the ultimate goal. It gives them the opportunity to compete for all the seasons."