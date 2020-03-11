Late hoops sends R-B to the River City

NORMAL - Roanoke-Benson overcame a 35-31 deficit in the early moments of the fourth quarter to defeat Chicago Fenger 45-43 Tuesday night in the supersectional round at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena.
Down 43-42, the Rockets (36-1) had possession of the ball when Jack Weber to work. He was fouled on a field goal attempt, which went in. The left-hander added the free throw for a 45-43 lead with seven point four seconds to go. That was three of the lead guard’s 17 points.
“He (Trent Weldon) tipped it to me and I knew I had to get downhill and find someone open. Luckily, I was the one who was open and shot it,” Weber said. “It was kind of hectic. Everyone was trying to get the ball. Once I got the ball, the lane just opened up.”
The Titans (20-15) had one last chance. A driving Isiah Hall shot into traffic was off the mark. Six-foot-eight center Luke Braman got a hand on the rebound and the clock ran out.
CF watched Braman compile 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half and paid additional attention to him after halftime.
“They just pushed me and doubled me. They were not doing that the first half,” said Braman. “They made it harder to pass me the ball and for me to catch the ball.”
Braman still finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
“We tried, but he’s a helluva player. He’s a load to handle on the blocks,” Fenger coach Stephan Collum said. “He does a good job not overextending his arms to cause fouls on himself. He keeps himself in the ballgame that way by just going vertical on his block attempts.”
Titans’ leading scorer Donovan Taylor was held well below his 19.5 scoring average with seven points before he fouled out with 90 seconds to play.
“Defensively, to hold Fenger to 43 points on this court, we knew we would have to get back in transition. We knew we would have to protect the paint,” Zeller said. “We did enough. We got it done.”
At 35-31, Joel Weber converted two straight drives into buckets and hit two free throws at the five-minute, 27-second mark for a 37-35 Rockets’ edge.
R-B head coach Abe Zeller pointed to “taking care of the ball” as a key. They committed just 10 turnovers against the pressure defense of Fenger.
R-B, who extended their win streak to 18 in a row, advances to the state semifinals this Friday with a 1 p.m. tip against Goreville (35-2) from Carver Arena in downtown Peoria.
“We’re moving on to Carver,” Zeller exclaimed. “These guys have found ways to get it done all year. Tonight — on the biggest stage of their season and almost in Roanoke-Benson history — to get that done is unbelievable.”