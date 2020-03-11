Late hoops sends R-B to the River City

NORMAL - Roanoke-Benson overcame a 35-31 deficit in the early moments of the fourth quarter to defeat Chicago Fenger 45-43 Tuesday night in the supersectional round at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena.

Down 43-42, the Rockets (36-1) had possession of the ball when Jack Weber to work. He was fouled on a field goal attempt, which went in. The left-hander added the free throw for a 45-43 lead with seven point four seconds to go. That was three of the lead guard’s 17 points.

“He (Trent Weldon) tipped it to me and I knew I had to get downhill and find someone open. Luckily, I was the one who was open and shot it,” Weber said. “It was kind of hectic. Everyone was trying to get the ball. Once I got the ball, the lane just opened up.”

The Titans (20-15) had one last chance. A driving Isiah Hall shot into traffic was off the mark. Six-foot-eight center Luke Braman got a hand on the rebound and the clock ran out.

CF watched Braman compile 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half and paid additional attention to him after halftime.

“They just pushed me and doubled me. They were not doing that the first half,” said Braman. “They made it harder to pass me the ball and for me to catch the ball.”

