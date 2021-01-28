Let the games begin

BLOOMINGTON – The light finally appeared at the end of the tunnel.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Illinois High School Association’s board of directors, sports schedules were unveiled. This was on the heels of the recent clearance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boys’ and girls’ basketball can begin playing games immediately after seven days of practice for regions that have reached Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. All schools in Central Illinois have reached Phase 4 and many already have started contact days, which will count as official practices. There are five regions in the state in Phase 4 with five other regions in Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations and one region in Tier 2.
The basketball season will run through March 13. There will be no state tournament.
“The board wants to do everything in their power to prevent spring sports from going two consecutive years with no postseason play,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “There are obviously no guarantees, as risk levels by sport and local region mitigation statuses will factor significantly. Postseason could mean being limited to a regional or sectional level of competition, but we have not ruled out the idea of playing a full state tournament in these traditional spring sports if possible. The overwhelming feedback we have heard from athletic directors and coaches was that returning to play in all sports should be the main goal.”
Boys’ swimming and girls’ bowling, both of which are considered low-risk sports, already began practices. Those seasons will also run until March 13 along with cheerleading and dance.
Football practice can begin March 3 with a six-game season set to start March 19 through April 24. There will be no state playoffs.
With the exception of football, which requires individuals to participate in practice on 12 different days, all sports will be required to hold practice on seven different days prior to holding a contest. Holding multiple practices on a date does not impact that timeline. If a student-athlete transitions from basketball or boys’ swimming into football, he will need to participate in practice on 10 different days prior to the first contest. Winter sport contests could begin immediately, which is dependent on when a school’s region has reached the appropriate mitigation status and when practices started.
Boys’ soccer season will be from March 1 through April 17, with volleyball going from March 8 to April 24 and wrestling set for April 19 through June 12. There will be no state tourneys in those sports as well.
The IHSA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) issued a statement that reminds all student-athletes, coaches and schools on the importance of acclimatization:
"The SMAC reminds member schools that student-athletes may need additional conditioning in order to participate in a full schedule this season. In addition to season/practice requirements, care needs to be given to each student's individual acclimation as they return to play. When building schedules, attention needs to be given to academic pressure, changes from in-person to remote learning, changes between tiers of mitigation, time spent traveling to events, appropriate time to practice/learn the sport between games, etc. to ensure the student experience truly enhances the academic day."
The IHSA guidelines require all student-athletes to participate in masks (with the exception of swimming, gymnasts on an apparatus and outdoor events where social distancing can occur) and for all game personnel not participating in the contest to also wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
“We still have regions of the state that need to make strides in order be able to play basketball this winter,” said Anderson. “That underscores the importance of our schools following all the mitigations and precautions. We need to maintain a positive trajectory not only to get winter sports going, but to make sure we do not have any regions regress before spring and summer sports have their opportunity. We can all do our part by wearing a mask and socially distancing.”
They also agreed to consider other participation opportunities for a given sport, like basketball, if the sport is unable to be played in a specific region.
“We have said from day one that if and when we were allowed to play again this year, the situation would be fluid,” said Anderson. “We do not feel great about the notion of some schools falling behind based on their region’s status, but also recognize that we are running out of time and cannot afford to hold back the regions that can play.”
In October, the IHSA ruled that student-athletes who play sports (football, boys’ soccer and girls’ volleyball) that were displaced from their traditional season could participate on high school and non-school teams simultaneously. They affirmed that position during the meeting with additional sports moving out of their traditional seasons and also ruled that boys’ and girls’ basketball players will need to cease non-school team participation within seven days of the first high school game.
All spring sports — baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ track, girls’ soccer and boys ‘ tennis — will be held April 5 to June 19 with a state tournament series to be decided. Spring sports were canceled in March of 2020 when the global pandemic began.
According to Anderson during a media teleconference call, the chance for a state tournament in baseball and softball along with state finals in track remains "a long shot."
Competition in all sports will be limited to a team's conference or schools within the same COVID-19 region. For the most part, student-athletes will have to wear masks while playing and spectators will be limited to 50 people.
Athletic directors have put together different schedules for all the sports on multiple occasions since last summer when a modified schedule was first adopted. They finally know something definite and began the process to iron out schedules before trying to add nonconference competition.
The IHSA did not set a limit on games. Rather, the schools should use "reasonableness" in putting together schedules.
Anderson knows the plan is far from ideal for every sport.
"Our board faced an impossible task with a litany of factors," he said. "They were conscientious in considering every possibility and I believe their decisions (Wednesday) are a positive step for the mental, emotional and physical well-being of our students. We are excited to channel our energy into creating as many positive experiences for Illinois high school students as we can between now and the end of this extraordinary school year.”
Anderson expects fall sports will start up as usual in August for the 2021-22 year.