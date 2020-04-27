Locals react to spring cancellation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It came as no surprise the spring portion of the sports slate was going to be shelved with area coaches being chief amongst them. The Bloomington-based Illinois High School Association (IHSA) made that official this past week due to the coronavirus at a meeting with the board of directors.

Among those dealt the biggest blow was the Eureka boys’ track squad, poised for the chance at a trophy (top three) state showing under veteran head coach Brett Charlton. They had returnees in a total of eight events (five individual, three relays), four of which obtained a medal.

“It’s tough on coaches and kids, especially the seniors, I feel terrible for them,” he commented. “The kids are smart enough to know it was coming. You do not want to see it happen. The kids had high hopes and goals. It’s one of those things you cannot control, Obviously, the safety of the kids is most important.”

The initial announcement that the schools would be closed through the end of March came just over 72 hours before the Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn baseball co-op was to hit the diamond for the season opener,

“They were extremely excited,” recalled head coach Wade Hunter. “They were amped up like any other year. A lot of the focus was still on basketball and getting the juniors and seniors back.”

