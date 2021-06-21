Martin keys defensive effort for the Blue in Shrine win

BLOOMINGTON - Cheerleaders from Eureka provided support for the Blue squad in Saturday’s Shrine all-star football game at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium.

A face quite familiar to the group gave the Hornets plenty to cheer about.

Eureka’s Matt Martin returned a first quarter interception for a touchdown and also recorded a key tackle in overtime to help the Blue topple the Red, 28-20, in the annual contest that pits some of the top recent high school graduates throughout the state.

“We had a talk before the game ‘oh, pick six we got to celebrate.’ The first play it ends up happening,” said Martin, who was voted his team’s defensive Most Valuable Player. “That was pretty awesome.”

Martin, who helped the Hornets’ baseball team capture a regional over two weeks ago, stepped in front of a pass on the first Red play from scrimmage and returned it 31 yards to paydirt.

“It’s been fun getting to know the guys. It’s a great culture, a lot of love and brotherhood. It’s been a great time,” said Martin, who will play football and baseball at Trine (Ind.) University as a freshman before he has to decide which one to continue with. “It was a real quick turnaround (from baseball), two or three days. But I’m glad I did.”

Blue offensive MVP Jay Lemenager of Clifton Central rushed 10 yards over left tackle on the first snap of overtime for a TD. Lemenager then ran around left end for the two-point conversion and a 28-20 Blue lead.

On the second play of the Red’s overtime possession, Martin wrapped up receiver Ryne Begole of Metamora for a two-yard loss. On the next snap, the Red attempted a reverse pass that was intercepted by Moline’s Treyvon Lee to end it.

“Tre’s been a stud,” Martin said. “He made a heckuva play there.”

The Red were in prime position to win after stopping Blue running back Brandon Rossmiller of Camp Point Central for no gain on fourth-and-three from the Blue 18-yard line late in the fourth quarter.

Stymied on first down by a tackle from the Blue’s Jonathan Thurman of Normal West, the Red positioned itself for a game-winning field goal from 23 yards on the final play of regulation, but the attempt from Richmond-Burton’s Nick Legnaioli was wide left.

After Martin’s pick six, the Blue boosted the lead to 12-0 on a 21-yard screen pass for a score from Lemenager to Andrew Velasquez of Sterling Newman.

The Red struck back on a 37-yard pass from Bensenville Fenton’s Nickolas Benn to Rochester’s Jacob DuRocher. The Red pulled within 12-9 when the Blue decided to take a knee for a safety instead of punting from the end zone.

Legnaioli forged a 12-12 tie when he nailed a 46-yard field goal with the wind at his back, as the ball grazed off the crossbar and through.

The Blue regained the lead on a 38-yard TD reception by Mount Zion’s Drew London from Lemenager, who completed six of 10 passes for 70 yards and rushed for 33 more.

Leganaioli tried to ride the wind to a 57-yard field goal at the close of the opening half, but the boot clanged off the crossbar and back into the end zone.

The Red knotted the game at 20-all in the third quarter when Prairie Central’s Kaden King bulled over the left side for a 20-yard score and the successful conversion pass went from Maroa-Forsyth’s Wade Jostes to Londyn Little of Columbia.

Little was the Red offensive MVP after five receptions for 81 yards. Max Carnes of West Central Biggsville was Red defensive MVP.

Rossmiller paced all rushers with 78 yards on 14 carries.

For the Red, Stillman Valley’s Chad Gerig passed for 61 yards, as he completed four of five attempts. Benn was three of five for 66 yards.

“This was a huge honor playing in this game,” said Blue offensive tackle Matt Wagner of Central Catholic. “I feel blessed to be in this with all these other great athletes. It’s awesome.”

