Masks back in place

SPRINGFIELD – On Wednesday, Governor JP Pritzker announced an update in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Public Health that will require masks to be worn for all indoor Illinois High School Association athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This mask directive applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and spectators.

The mandate applies to all activities and contests that are conducted indoors. It went into effect Monday with the start of practices for the fall term, Swimmers and divers do not have to wear masks while competing, but must adhere at all other times. The directive also applies to any winter or spring sports that may conduct open gyms, general conditioning or weightlifting indoors.

“(Wednesday’s) announcement will not deter us from our mission of safely offering high school student-athletes in Illinois the opportunity to participate in sports and activities,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Illinois high school student-athletes and coaches have been resilient in dealing with myriad mitigations and unexpected changes over the past year. We hope all Illinoisans do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we can quickly move beyond this and remove masks from indoor athletic events.”

There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.

