Meiss heads off into the sunset

EUREKA – When Tim Meiss was a young basketball coach, he thought he wanted to eventually lead a large school high school program.
“We always thought Eureka was a nice town. My wife (Susan) felt it was a good place to stay until the kids got out of school. She said after that you can go wherever you want and I’ll go with you,” Meiss said. “Once we stayed for a while, it was a great community. We did not want to leave.”
After previous stops at Hartsburg-Emden, Minonk-Dana-Rutland and Yorkville, Meiss has decided to retire after 36 years as Eureka’s coach.
A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Meiss departs with a 658-486 career record.
