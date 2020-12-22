Minonk native boosts ISU’s recruiting efforts

NORMAL – As Illinois State University's quality control coach, Nick Meyer is not permitted direct contact with potential football recruits.

Yet, the manner in which the Minonk native reaches out to those interested in becoming Redbirds has become an increasingly crucial part of the program’s recruiting prowess.

"Nick deserves a lot of credit," said ISU coach Brock Spack after the Redbirds secured a 20-player recruiting class this past week. "Without Nick, I do not know if we would be able to sign this class. He was a lifesaver."

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-mandated recruiting dead period has been in effect since spring, which has forced programs to forge relationships through phone calls, Zoom meetings and social media.

Meyer runs the Redbird Recruiting Twitter page and does his best to make potential recruits feel comfortable, welcome and wanted.

"My biggest goal is to give our coaches any tools that can help them out," said Meyer, who graduated from Fieldcrest in 2011. "It's massive. Social media is important to everyone. I send stuff customized to this particular recruit. I just keep pumping ISU stuff at them."