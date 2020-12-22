Minonk native boosts ISU’s recruiting efforts

NORMAL – As Illinois State University's quality control coach, Nick Meyer is not permitted direct contact with potential football recruits.
Yet, the manner in which the Minonk native reaches out to those interested in becoming Redbirds has become an increasingly crucial part of the program’s recruiting prowess.
"Nick deserves a lot of credit," said ISU coach Brock Spack after the Redbirds secured a 20-player recruiting class this past week. "Without Nick, I do not know if we would be able to sign this class. He was a lifesaver."
The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-mandated recruiting dead period has been in effect since spring, which has forced programs to forge relationships through phone calls, Zoom meetings and social media.
Meyer runs the Redbird Recruiting Twitter page and does his best to make potential recruits feel comfortable, welcome and wanted.
"My biggest goal is to give our coaches any tools that can help them out," said Meyer, who graduated from Fieldcrest in 2011. "It's massive. Social media is important to everyone. I send stuff customized to this particular recruit. I just keep pumping ISU stuff at them."
With recruits unable to make official visits to campus, Meyer worked with Redbird Productions on a virtual tour for recruits.
“It shows off Bloomington-Normal and all the different things we love about this place,” Meyer said. “It’s very interactive. The coaches had great ideas. It was a collaborative effort with everyone.”
“Nick is very creative. He did a fabulous job with our technology. It’s always important, but this year it’s extremely important,” Spack said. “I feel really bad for the recruits and parents they had to go through this. We tried to talk and walk them through it.”