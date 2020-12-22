 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minonk native boosts ISU’s recruiting efforts

Minonk native boosts ISU’s recruiting efforts

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Meyer

Nick Meyer

NORMAL – As Illinois State University's quality control coach, Nick Meyer is not permitted direct contact with potential football recruits.

Yet, the manner in which the Minonk native reaches out to those interested in becoming Redbirds has become an increasingly crucial part of the program’s recruiting prowess.

"Nick deserves a lot of credit," said ISU coach Brock Spack after the Redbirds secured a 20-player recruiting class this past week. "Without Nick, I do not know if we would be able to sign this class. He was a lifesaver."

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)-mandated recruiting dead period has been in effect since spring, which has forced programs to forge relationships through phone calls, Zoom meetings and social media.

Meyer runs the Redbird Recruiting Twitter page and does his best to make potential recruits feel comfortable, welcome and wanted.

"My biggest goal is to give our coaches any tools that can help them out," said Meyer, who graduated from Fieldcrest in 2011. "It's massive. Social media is important to everyone. I send stuff customized to this particular recruit. I just keep pumping ISU stuff at them."

With recruits unable to make official visits to campus, Meyer worked with Redbird Productions on a virtual tour for recruits.

 “It shows off Bloomington-Normal and all the different things we love about this place,” Meyer said. “It’s very interactive. The coaches had great ideas. It was a collaborative effort with everyone.”

 “Nick is very creative. He did a fabulous job with our technology. It’s always important, but this year it’s extremely important,” Spack said. “I feel really bad for the recruits and parents they had to go through this. We tried to talk and walk them through it.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Braman to sign with ONU
Sports

Braman to sign with ONU

  • Updated

On Wednesday afternoon, Luke Braman will ink a letter of intent to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Last season …

Braman to sign with ONU
Sports

Braman to sign with ONU

  • Updated

On Wednesday afternoon, Luke Braman will ink a letter of intent to play basketball for Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Last season …

Sports

Pause is still on with the IHSA

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – No decision was reached by the Illinois High School Association as it relates to sports during the winter term at a virtual meet…

Sports

Hasler stays on board

  • Updated

Curt Hasler will be part of the staff of new Manager and baseball Hall of Famer Tony LaRussa and the Chicago White Sox. That was made official…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News