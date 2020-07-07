New A.D. at Fieldcrest

New A.D. at Fieldcrest

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Jason Chaplin can now add athletic director onto his resume. The principal at Fieldcrest primary was named to that job in mid-June. Chaplin has been an administrator for nine years and will still hold that job within the district.

Former A.D. Sean Poston is now the principal at the middle school in Wenona, which has shifted Nate Lorton from there to the intermediate wing in Toluca. He takes over for Jacob Wall, who left at the end of the first semester for unknown reasons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

IHSA approves workouts

BLOOMINGTON - With the Land of Lincoln now in phase three of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s "Restore Illinois" plan, the Illinois High School Associatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News