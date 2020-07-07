New A.D. at Fieldcrest

Jason Chaplin can now add athletic director onto his resume. The principal at Fieldcrest primary was named to that job in mid-June. Chaplin has been an administrator for nine years and will still hold that job within the district.

Former A.D. Sean Poston is now the principal at the middle school in Wenona, which has shifted Nate Lorton from there to the intermediate wing in Toluca. He takes over for Jacob Wall, who left at the end of the first semester for unknown reasons.