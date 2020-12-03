Pause is still on with the IHSA

BLOOMINGTON – No decision was reached by the Illinois High School Association as it relates to sports during the winter term at a virtual meeting held Wednesday morning. Per the current mitigations in place, the IHSA has no expectation of starting low risk activities prior to January. They will continue to monitor the Tier 3 resurgence mitigation. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the IHSA is expected to restart lower risk winter sports that would include boys’ swimming, boys’ bowling, girls’ bowling and girls’ gymnastics.
In addition, the IHSA plans to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as those ticketed for the spring and summer. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time. Further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future meeting.
As it relates to girls’ badminton, which is classified as low risk, the board discussed the possibility of moving it up from spring to winter. Member schools should begin preparing for this possibility as action at the regularly scheduled set for Dec. 14.
Also, the IHSA reiterated that they remain committed to creating as much opportunity as possible for all sports that remain to be played during the current school year. They intend to evaluate the equity of each season as a potential resumption date in January begins to materialize. The IHSA appreciates the flexibility displayed by member schools throughout the pandemic and although they recognize the challenges each modification creates, they continue to ask that schools be adaptable after the first of the year. They continue to evaluate season start and ending dates depending on when the winter season resumes.
At the Dec. 14 meeting, the IHSA will continue discussion on sports/activities, possible by-law adjustments for semester academic eligibility and the latest information in regard to Tier 3 resurgence mitigation limits. The IHSA and staff have received questions from member schools in regard to the interpretation of the resurgence mitigations and the application in use of the weight room and open gyms before and after school hours. They believe local schools and subsequent districts may interpret its application and whether or not those facilities will be made available to community members in that district in compliance with the guidance for public health and fitness centers.
To reiterate, the IHSA has no expectation to begin any winter sports season until 2021, but will remain agile in their preparation and willingness to adapt should a window present itself sooner."
