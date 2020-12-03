Pause is still on with the IHSA

BLOOMINGTON – No decision was reached by the Illinois High School Association as it relates to sports during the winter term at a virtual meeting held Wednesday morning. Per the current mitigations in place, the IHSA has no expectation of starting low risk activities prior to January. They will continue to monitor the Tier 3 resurgence mitigation. When there is a timeline for the state to emerge from these restrictions, the IHSA is expected to restart lower risk winter sports that would include boys’ swimming, boys’ bowling, girls’ bowling and girls’ gymnastics.

In addition, the IHSA plans to reestablish contact days in January for any winter sports that cannot begin, as well as those ticketed for the spring and summer. The introduction of the contact days will be based on mitigations from the Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health at that time. Further guidance on contact days limits will be established at a future meeting.

As it relates to girls’ badminton, which is classified as low risk, the board discussed the possibility of moving it up from spring to winter. Member schools should begin preparing for this possibility as action at the regularly scheduled set for Dec. 14.