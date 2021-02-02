PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Squads readying to step onto the floor

Among the changes this season will see players having to wear masks on the court or the bench.

“It’s going to bother some players, but I think everybody is going to be happy to be playing. I know I am,” Winkler said.

All coaches will also be required for mask use.

He is hopeful it will not take too terribly long to eliminate the rust and get game ready.

“It usually takes a couple weeks,” pointed out Winkler. “We do not have that right now. We’re going to try to get as much done as possible. We’re going to try to work in a few doubles (practices).”

Fieldcrest opens up the season and conference campaign Friday with a 7 p.m. tilt at Heyworth. The home opener is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. versus Dwight.

Notes: The 27 victories were two shy of the single season program standard of 29 set by 2009-10 and 2011-12 clubs. Cusac-McKay sits with 1,179 career points. There will be a 60-second mask break during each quarter

Eureka