PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Squads readying to step onto the floor

Two months after the fact is better than an entire season wiped out.
Basketball teams from around the state are getting final prep in before games tip off. Below is a synopsis of each:
Fieldcrest
With just two players lost to graduation, the Knights (27-7) are in prime position to capture the Heart of Illinois Conference title. Last season, they shared first place with El Paso-Gridley (24-9) at 11-1. Three starters return in senior point guard Jaxon Cusac-McKay (15 points per game, 60 three pointers), who was named to the league’s first team, along with senior guards Cory Land and Henry Lorton. Others who saw minutes include senior guards Andrew May plus twins Bryce and Noah Nordstrom. The Knights, who lost 59-43 to Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the DeKalb Supersectional, averaged 60.8 ppg and allowed 48.4. That setback halted a season-best 14-game win streak.
Fieldcrest has been the holder of the McLean County traveling trophy for just over a year, as they knocked off host Tremont 64-49 on Jan. 28, 2020.
According to veteran head coach Matt Winkler, the topic has yet to be broached.
“To be honest, I have not even brought it up. Everything’s been so fast and furious, moving from Tier 3 to Tier 2 in 48 hours,” commented Winkler, who begins his 29th season with a record of 594-205. “It’s been a whirlwind. I’m just worried about getting everybody in shape.”
Among the changes this season will see players having to wear masks on the court or the bench.
“It’s going to bother some players, but I think everybody is going to be happy to be playing. I know I am,” Winkler said.
All coaches will also be required for mask use.
He is hopeful it will not take too terribly long to eliminate the rust and get game ready.
“It usually takes a couple weeks,” pointed out Winkler. “We do not have that right now. We’re going to try to get as much done as possible. We’re going to try to work in a few doubles (practices).”
Fieldcrest opens up the season and conference campaign Friday with a 7 p.m. tilt at Heyworth. The home opener is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. versus Dwight.
Notes: The 27 victories were two shy of the single season program standard of 29 set by 2009-10 and 2011-12 clubs. Cusac-McKay sits with 1,179 career points. There will be a 60-second mask break during each quarter
Eureka
Four of the five starters return off an 11-18 squad that was tripped 70-67 in overtime by Princeton in the Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Regional. Junior guard Trevor Heffren averaged a team-best 15.8 ppg and sank 51 threes. He is joined by a trio of seniors in forward Aden Sears and guards Colby Blunier and Matt Martin.
That experience is fueling optimism in the Hornets’ camp.
“There is. We feel in this type of situation with the pandemic it’s an advantage,” said Eureka head coach Tim Meiss,
The Hornets scored 52.9 ppg and yielded 54.1. In fact, they had a point differential of just 36 (1,533 scored to 1,569 permitted).
Also back in the fold are 6-foot-2 senior forward Nathaniel Leman and senior guard Mitchell Danner.
All players will be subject to masks both on the floor and on the bench.
“I think it all depends on how it’s going to be enforced,” said Meiss, who enters his 36th season at Eureka with a record of 546-379. “Teams with depth will have an advantage.”
The same goes for the coaching staff.
Like every other team, Eureka will do its best to kick off the rust as quickly as possible.
“We usually get the minimum 12 days of practice,” said Meiss, who will start his 44th season on a prep sideline with an overall record of 647-484. “It does not sort itself out until Christmas time. None of us had any summer ball. It’ll be interesting because of all the unknowns.”
The Hornets open tonight at 7 at Olympia, while the conference portion begins Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. matchup when his son, Nathaniel, brings his EP-G Titans to town.
Notes: According to Tim Meiss, the HOIC is planning to use a Tuesday, Friday, Saturday format in terms of league games. Olympia is the lone nonleague opponent. John Fisher (Fisher) and Doug Yoder (Lexington) are the two rookie coaches in the conference. Yoder, who arrives after eight seasons at Olympia, is the brother of Flanagan-Cornell coach Brian Yoder
Roanoke-Benson
The Rockets will enter the truncated campaign on an 18-game win streak. They posted a program-best 36-1 record a season ago along with a spot in the one A Final Four before that was wiped out because of the coronavirus.
Six-foot-9 senior center Luke Braman (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rebounds, 62 percent from the floor) figures to have a leg up on everybody due to the fact he played 13 games for Feltrim Academy in Haines City, Fla. According to R-B head coach Abe Zeller, Braman arrived home mid-Monday afternoon and was expected to play in this evening's opener at F-C set for a 7 p.m. tip.
“I think he should be in more basketball shape,” commented Zeller. “The chemistry of being with the rest of team will be a struggle at the start.”
Senior guard James Early (10.8 ppg, 64 triples) is the only other starter back.
The Rockets graduated point guard and the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year in Jack Weber (10.4 ppg, four assists, 43 threes). His replacement will be his younger brother, junior Joel Weber.
Players will have to abide by the wearing of a mask while on the center or sitting on the bench. Zeller feels it could be difficult for the mask to stay on the face while on the floor.
“I find it hard anybody will be able to keep it up,” said Zeller, who begins his 11th season with a record of 198-151. “Based on what I’ve seen, there’s no school where there’s not been any noses seen.”
The reigning TCC regular season and tournament champions last suited up on March 10, so it may take a bit of time to knock off over 330-plus days of rust.
“I would say we will never reach the point of where we’ll hit our stride,” Zeller said. “You did not have any summer or fall. The main point will be just for the kids to have a season.”
The league will adopt a home-and-home format for the season for a total of 14 league games. That starts Friday at 7 p.m. versus Midland from Dick Broers Gymnasium.
Notes: DePue and Peoria Christian are no longer in the league, while Randy Westerdahl (Henry) is the lone new coach. Dwight becomes a TCC member in the fall. Braman (815) needs 185 to become the program’s 14th 1,000-point scorer.