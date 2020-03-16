PREP DIAMOND PREVIEW: Juniors to carry Hornets

The Hornets graduated a lot of run production, as they amassed 250 last spring, which translated to over seven and a half runs per contest. They failed to score in just two of 33 games.

“From what I’ve been so far, I’m not sure the offense will slide off that much,” pointed out Wear, who enters his 15th season at the helm with a record 268-196-4. “One of their M.O.’s (motus operandi) is they hit on the sophomore level. Offensively, I think we’ll be ok.”

While Krile and Schwab will no longer toe the slab, the cupboard is not bare. As a staff, the Hornets yielded just 101 runs and blanked eight opponents.

“We’ve got in our program some really good established arms,” Wear said. “We have some other quality guys,”

Messer, Martin and Peterson should all see innings along with junior Sheldon Guevens.

According to Wear, Eureka’s defense should stay sound.

“Once they gotten together, they’ve played very well,” he assessed. “I have a nice mix. It’s a matter of getting back in sync once this layoff ends.”

Tremont (20-9) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tied for the top spot in the HOIC with identical 10-1 records.