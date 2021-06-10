Prep lites

Eureka 5, Knoxville 3: One of Sawyer Wilcox's two hits brought in the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning for the Hornets (25-3) in postseason action on Wednesday

Local pair selected: Eureka's Hannah Martin (unanimous) and Fieldcrest's Reagan Ruestman were chosen to the Heart of Illinois Conference first team. Madisyn Hack and Delaney Phillips, both of Eureka, were part of the second squad, while Eureka's Jayci Swords and Fieldcrest's Kaya Buchanan appeared on the honorable mention group