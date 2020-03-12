Prep lites

Head Knight going north: After six seasons at the helm, Derek Schneeman recently resigned as Fieldcrest football coach to become the offensive coordinator at DeKalb. This is according to the Ottawa-based The Times. The 29-year-old Schneeman taught high school social studies. Under his leadership, the Knights compiled a 47-19 record and made five playoff appearances. They advanced to the two A semifinals in his first season, 2014, and his last in ’19. He will teach at a middle school in the DeKalb County seat, located 20 miles south of Rockford.