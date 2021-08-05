Prep lites

Pacocha ties for seventh: Eureka senior-to-be Allison Pacocha shared seventh place at the state amateur contest held at Rockford’s Aldeen course. She shot an 18-hole score of 74 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday for a total of 149. Dani Schrock of Pontiac tied for fourth at 147. Jacksonville’s Addie Dobson and Shannyn Vogler of Carol Stream tied at 145 after 36 holes, which triggered a playoff where Vogler prevailed. Pacocha and her teammates start the prep campaign next Thursday as Eureka entertains Central Catholic in a 4 p.m. dual from Kaufman Park