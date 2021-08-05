Prep lites

 Skip to main content
FINAL TUNEUP – Allison Pacocha of Eureka, seen here during regional golf competition in 2018, tied for seventh at the state amateur in Rockford. The high school season starts next week (For the Journal/David Proeber).
GOLF

Pacocha ties for seventh: Eureka senior-to-be Allison Pacocha shared seventh place at the state amateur contest held at Rockford’s Aldeen course. She shot an 18-hole score of 74 on Tuesday and 75 on Wednesday for a total of 149. Dani Schrock of Pontiac tied for fourth at 147. Jacksonville’s Addie Dobson and Shannyn Vogler of Carol Stream tied at 145 after 36 holes, which triggered a playoff where Vogler prevailed. Pacocha and her teammates start the prep campaign next Thursday as Eureka entertains Central Catholic in a 4 p.m. dual from Kaufman Park

