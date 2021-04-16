PREP PREVIEW: Softball getting close to resuming

It may take the hitters a little while to match up with the pitchers. In terms of an exact number of at-bats, Stromberger was non-committal.

“It’s hard to put a number on it,” he answered. “You can hit off a tee, do soft toss, but it’s different than seeing it live. It’ll take some adjustments. One of the concerns I have is we’re only going to have one week of practice before our first game. That whole first week is getting in game mode. I’m not putting any expectations on anybody. I just expect them to do their best.”

The Hornets open up Tuesday afternoon when Peoria Christian visits for a 4:30 p.m. contest at the middle school.

Notes: Eureka has a total of 23 games scheduled, 12 on the road and 11 at home

Fieldcrest

The Knights benefitted from not having any seniors in the 2020 class. They do have seniors Savannah Fortner (outfield), Alyiah Fuchs (outfield) and Reagan Ruestman (second base) plus juniors Kaya Buchanan (first base) and Ella Goodrich (catcher) back in the fold.

“The girls are excited to be able to compete,” said head coach Liz Kay. “Last year, we got to practice for two weeks and we did not get to play any games.”