PREP PREVIEW: Softball getting close to resuming

Softball has been in flux for almost two full years, but that goes by the boards next week.
What appears below is a look at each of the local teams:
Eureka
According to head coach John Stromberger, the energy level is a tick higher than usual due to the extended layoff.
“Just talking to the girls, they’re very excited to get going and be around each other,” he indicated. “There’s a spark. There’s great excitement because they like each other.”
The Hornets return a pair of seniors in catcher Jayci Swords and first base/pitcher Hannah Martin plus juniors Madisyn Hack (infielder/outfielder), Ashley Nohl (second base) and Delaney Phillips (first base/pitcher).
Due to the pandemic, interscholastic sports were pushed back, including softball, which normally has games begin in March.
“It’s gonna help because we do not have that many games scheduled,” pointed out Stromberger, who enters his 15th season as Eureka’s coach with a record of 246-206-1. “Unlike the other sports, we have a lot more nonconference games. It’s a challenge, but with the excitement level, they just wanna play. I hope we can get all the games in.”
It may take the hitters a little while to match up with the pitchers. In terms of an exact number of at-bats, Stromberger was non-committal.
“It’s hard to put a number on it,” he answered. “You can hit off a tee, do soft toss, but it’s different than seeing it live. It’ll take some adjustments. One of the concerns I have is we’re only going to have one week of practice before our first game. That whole first week is getting in game mode. I’m not putting any expectations on anybody. I just expect them to do their best.”
The Hornets open up Tuesday afternoon when Peoria Christian visits for a 4:30 p.m. contest at the middle school.
Notes: Eureka has a total of 23 games scheduled, 12 on the road and 11 at home
Fieldcrest
The Knights benefitted from not having any seniors in the 2020 class. They do have seniors Savannah Fortner (outfield), Alyiah Fuchs (outfield) and Reagan Ruestman (second base) plus juniors Kaya Buchanan (first base) and Ella Goodrich (catcher) back in the fold.
“The girls are excited to be able to compete,” said head coach Liz Kay. “Last year, we got to practice for two weeks and we did not get to play any games.”
Because of the delay this school year, games have been pushed back from mid-March to the third week of April.
“There’s positives and downfalls,” said Kay, who enters her sixth season as Fieldcrest’s coach with a 61-59 record. “The positive is we can get outside before we start games,”
Normally, pitching is ahead of hitting, but, due to the extended hiatus, that gap may be wider.
Someone who knows a little about hitting is Kay, who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2013 as a senior for Illinois State.
“That just really depends on the exposure of the off-season,” she explained. “If they did not put in the work, it’ll take longer than someone who did. I guess we’ll all find out.’
The Knights travel to Seneca Tuesday for the opener with a first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.
Notes: Fieldcrest has 14 games on the docket, eight on the road and six at the home confines of Veteran’s Park. Kay was a four year starter at third base for the Redbirds
In addition, the softball postseason will begin with regional action June 2-5 followed by the sectional June 8-12, supersectional games June 14 and the state finals June 16-19 from the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.