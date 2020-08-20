 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep report

Prep report

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

GOLF

Eureka bites Bulldogs: A nine-hole score of 37 from Gabe Wiegand led the hosts in a Wednesday dual with Streator at Kaufman Park

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

Landscape of prep sports altered

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – While there will be interscholastic sports on the calendar this upcoming year, it will be ushered in with some changes. That is …

Sports

TCC finds another school

  • Updated

According to the Ottawa-based The Times, one of the two voids in the Tri-County Conference has been filled. On Monday, the league announced Dw…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News