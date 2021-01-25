Prep sports gain hope as IDPH makes alternations

SPRINGFIELD – High school students-athletes and coaches around the Land of Lincoln are cautiously optimistic, but more hopeful than ever, about holding respective sports seasons. On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced regions that reach Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations can play all sports, including those in high-risk categories such as football, basketball and wrestling.
"It's another step in a positive direction," said Bloomington athletic director Tony Bauman.
"This offers us some hope we're going to be able to play some basketball, so that's really good news," said Normal Community boys’ basketball coach Dave Witzig.
LaSalle, Livingston, McLean and Woodford Counties, which are in Region 2, are still under Tier 1 mitigations and can only conduct intra-squad practices in medium- and high-risk sports. Schools to the east and south, in Regions 3 and 6, have moved down to Phase 4.
According to Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson, the most significant update on Friday was schools in Phase 4 can hold intra-conference and intra-region contests in high-risk sports.
"Moderate-risk sports competing outdoors in Phase 4 also received expanded scheduling opportunities, including tournaments and out-of-state contests," he noted.
There is expected to be more clarity after Wednesday’s meeting with the IHSA’s board of directors where seasonal dates are likely to be unveiled for the remainder of the school year.
"There's definitely still a lot of unknowns and information as athletic directors we're waiting to get some more specifics on, timelines and just making sure we have all the understanding correct and accurate for our region," said Bauman.
According to Central Catholic A.D. Hud Venerable, "the earlier they can get these season start dates for us and ending dates, that just makes our job easier. Everybody's conference is ready to meet and adjust their schedules."
Originally, boys’ and girls’ basketball were set to end Feb. 13, while football practice could begin two days later. The first football contest in a seven-game spring season was set to start March 5.
Low-risk winter sports such as boys’ swimming, girls’ bowling, cheerleading and dance must conduct practices for seven days prior to the first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to the first game.
According to the IHSA, fall, spring and summer sports began contact days on Monday with approval of the regional health departments in their region and local school district approval. Masks must be worn in practice and competition.
The IHSA added IDPH guidelines for spectators once games are held will remain with no different for games indoors or outdoors. Phase 4 regions can have a maximum of 50 spectators (not including players, coaches, officials and other necessary personnel), while Tier 1 regions can have a maximum of 25 spectators.