Prep sports gain hope as IDPH makes alternations

There is expected to be more clarity after Wednesday’s meeting with the IHSA’s board of directors where seasonal dates are likely to be unveiled for the remainder of the school year.

"There's definitely still a lot of unknowns and information as athletic directors we're waiting to get some more specifics on, timelines and just making sure we have all the understanding correct and accurate for our region," said Bauman.

According to Central Catholic A.D. Hud Venerable, "the earlier they can get these season start dates for us and ending dates, that just makes our job easier. Everybody's conference is ready to meet and adjust their schedules."

Originally, boys’ and girls’ basketball were set to end Feb. 13, while football practice could begin two days later. The first football contest in a seven-game spring season was set to start March 5.

Low-risk winter sports such as boys’ swimming, girls’ bowling, cheerleading and dance must conduct practices for seven days prior to the first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to the first game.