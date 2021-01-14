Prep sports still on hold

BLOOMINGTON – The waiting game for sports to resume in the Land of Lincoln continues. During a Wednesday virtual meeting, the Illinois High School Association’s board of directors announced that sports remain on pause, but contact days can begin once approval is received from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"The IHSA acknowledges the immense mental, emotional and physical strain that a lack of contact with school programs is causing Illinois high school student-athletes,” Executive Director Craig Anderson stated. “It is our intention that these contact days provide sport-specific training under the leadership of high school coaches. This is an effort to provide a viable sports option to high school athletes given the growing number of student-athletes opting for higher risk opportunities within the state and across state lines."
Low-risk sports such as boys’ swimming are in line to restart on Friday in certain parts of the state where Tier 3 Emergence Mitigations have removed. All sports were put on hold Nov. 17 to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The board will meet again in a special meeting set for Jan. 27 to review a schedule framework for the rest of the 2020-21 school year. Several options were reviewed at this past week’s meeting. The board asked the IHSA staff to take feedback from the meeting and have viable scheduling options ready.
According to the IHSA, once the IDPH gives a go ahead for low-risk winter sports, which includes boys’ swimming, girls’ bowling, cheerleading and dance, those teams can practice immediately and continue their season through the new sports calendar established by the board at the meeting later this month.
The board of directors released the following statement:
“We realize there is a desire for finality on a sports schedule for 2020-21. However, we do not believe it would be prudent to lock ourselves into a schedule at a time when IHSA schools are unable to conduct any sports. Per Gov. Pritzker, we have hope that low-risk sports can be permitted in certain regions of the state as early as this Friday (January 15). With that in mind, February seems like a realistic timeline to have sports resume statewide.
"We expect that the events of the next two weeks will go a long way toward informing our opinion on which scheduling option we decide to proceed with. We recognize that if no sports have resumed by February, season lengths could be impacted in certain sports and that we may need to take a longer look at the likelihood of true seasons being conducted in high-risk sports this year. Our overall goal remains unchanged, as we hope to conduct all sports during the remainder of the school year calendar. Please know that we see and read many of the comments and messages from student-athletes, coaches and parents and that we are doing everything we can to try and bring sports back within the current parameters we are working in.”
Earlier this month, Anderson and the IHSA staff met with IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Deputy Gov. Jesse Ruiz and IDPH Chief of Staff Justin DeWitt.
“We remain collaborative in our efforts with the IDPH and the Governor’s office,” said Anderson. “We are trying to do our part to fight the pandemic, while simultaneously seeking safe participation opportunities for our student-athletes. We understand the mental toll this pause in athletics is having on Illinois high school student-athletes. We believe that school-based athletic participation is better regulated, making it the safest participation option for our students and more data continues to emerge supporting that stance. We will continue to share that information with state leadership in hopes that we can work together to provide participation opportunities for young people in our state.”