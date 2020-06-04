Prep tidbits

HOOPS

Four tabbed by the IBCA: Two girls' and two boys' teams have been honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association for cumulative grade point average (gpa) as part of an initiative the organization created prior to the start of 2019-20 season. A total of 184 squads (115 girls, 69 boys) were recognized statewide.

The Eureka boys had the top gpa for all schools in Division IV, while the Eureka girls were second. The Roanoke-Benson boys and Fieldcrest girls were also included.

