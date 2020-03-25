Prep tidbits

Prep tidbits

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Freeman promoted to top post: According to the LaSalle News-Tribune, Mike Freeman has been elevated from assistant to head coach at Fieldcrest. He takes over for fellow Streator native Derek Schneeman, who resigned earlier this month to become the offensive coordinator at DeKalb. Freeman, who served on the Knights' staff for six seasons and before that four as an assistant at LaSalle-Peru, teaches high school business and technology. Last season, the Knights finished with a 12-1 record, won the Heart of Illinois Conference large division crown and reached the semifinal round of the playoffs before they lost to eventual two A champion, Sterling Newman

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fieldcrest unable to solve ETC
Sports

Fieldcrest unable to solve ETC

DEKALB – Fieldcrest never had an answer for Elmhurst Timothy Christian’s relentless pursuit of attacking the basket in this past Tuesday’s sup…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News