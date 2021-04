Four lauded: Roanoke-Benson's Kamryn Kearfott was a repeat selection to the Tri-County Conference first squad. She was joined by teammate Brynn Rossman. Maddie Monge (second) and junior Frannie Heckman (third) were other choices. Also, the TCC named an initial top player, which was shared between Kearfott and Seneca's Maddie Bromberek