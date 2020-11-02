 Skip to main content
Prep wrap

CROSS COUNTRY

Perry rolls: Eureka's Anna Perry took first in Saturday's Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional at the Maple Lane Country Club. She turned in a career-best three-mile time of 16 minutes 59 point nine seconds. Her winning margin was over a minute. The Hornets were without three of their top five runners, as one of the pre-race favorites ended up 10th. U-High was the team winner. Carson Lehman (36th) led the boys, who were seventh. Olympia won the boys' portion

Stoeger nets top 10 showing: Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest finished ninth in the Seneca Sectional on Saturday at the FFA Farm. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson's Luke Getz took 25th. Rockford Christian was the team champion. Winnebago dominated the girls' side, as they scored the minimum of 15 points

