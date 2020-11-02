Perry rolls: Eureka's Anna Perry took first in Saturday's Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional at the Maple Lane Country Club. She turned in a career-best three-mile time of 16 minutes 59 point nine seconds. Her winning margin was over a minute. The Hornets were without three of their top five runners, as one of the pre-race favorites ended up 10th. U-High was the team winner. Carson Lehman (36th) led the boys, who were seventh. Olympia won the boys' portion