CROSS COUNTRY
Perry rolls: Eureka's Anna Perry took first in Saturday's Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional at the Maple Lane Country Club. She turned in a career-best three-mile time of 16 minutes 59 point nine seconds. Her winning margin was over a minute. The Hornets were without three of their top five runners, as one of the pre-race favorites ended up 10th. U-High was the team winner. Carson Lehman (36th) led the boys, who were seventh. Olympia won the boys' portion
Stoeger nets top 10 showing: Mason Stoeger of Fieldcrest finished ninth in the Seneca Sectional on Saturday at the FFA Farm. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson's Luke Getz took 25th. Rockford Christian was the team champion. Winnebago dominated the girls' side, as they scored the minimum of 15 points
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!