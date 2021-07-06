TRACK
Eureka nearly drops in classification: Just one student separates the Hornets from being in one A. The Illinois High School Association released enrollment and classification numbers this past week. The cutoff line for one A schools is 471, while Eureka’s enrollment is 472. Both programs began in two A in the spring of 2016
FOOTBALL
Schedule change for Fieldcrest: The Knights will now go to Stockton on Oct. 9 rather than to Chicago to face Christ the King. The game with the Blackhawks will start at 2 p.m. Stockton, a community of just under 1,900 residents, is located 50 miles west of Rockford