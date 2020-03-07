R-B outlasts Ridgeview to reach the final eight

DANVILLE - Despite scoring a season-low in points, Roanoke-Benson claimed the Schlarman Sectional with a 38-32 victory over Ridgeview on Friday night. The Rockets (35-1) extended their win streak to 17 in a row.

A three-pointer from sophomore Joel Weber put R-B on top to stay at 30-27. Luke Braman followed with a hoop to bump the lead to 32-27.

"That three by Joel Weber was a huge shot that we needed to  get a little bit of relief," Rockets' head coach Abe Zeller said. "We found ways to score."

Braman collected a game-high 13 points, while Jack Weber added 10 for R-B, which won the program's third sectional title and first since 1986.

Levi Zimmerman's 10 points led the Mustangs, who ended with a record of 25-10.

"We had a couple opportunities, a couple good looks," commented Ridgeview head coach Rodney Kellar. "It seemed like we were battling uphill all night."

They led only once at 6-4 following a three from reserve Sean Nunamaker.

Notes: The Mustangs were the 18th opponent R-B has held to 35 points or fewer. In the first meeting between the teams on Feb. 4, the Rockets trailed 32-29 in the fourth quarter before a 15-4 spurt propelled them a 44-36 win at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

