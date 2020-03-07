R-B outlasts Ridgeview to reach the final eight

DANVILLE - Despite scoring a season-low in points, Roanoke-Benson claimed the Schlarman Sectional with a 38-32 victory over Ridgeview on Friday night. The Rockets (35-1) extended their win streak to 17 in a row.

A three-pointer from sophomore Joel Weber put R-B on top to stay at 30-27. Luke Braman followed with a hoop to bump the lead to 32-27.

"That three by Joel Weber was a huge shot that we needed to get a little bit of relief," Rockets' head coach Abe Zeller said. "We found ways to score."

Braman collected a game-high 13 points, while Jack Weber added 10 for R-B, which won the program's third sectional title and first since 1986.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Levi Zimmerman's 10 points led the Mustangs, who ended with a record of 25-10.

"We had a couple opportunities, a couple good looks," commented Ridgeview head coach Rodney Kellar. "It seemed like we were battling uphill all night."

They led only once at 6-4 following a three from reserve Sean Nunamaker.