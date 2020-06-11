Reflections on Broers from a former assistant

I learned many things about coaching and life from Dick. He was a master at dealing with kids and tough game situations. One game that first year one his players messed up and almost cost us the game. I asked him why he did not reprimand the kid. He said, “I never say anything in the heat of the battle, but if it is still important the next day, then I say something.” I never forgot that.

Dick’s offense was relatively simple. He relied more on execution and not so much trickery. He got his man offense from the University of Michigan. It used a two-guard front. Most coaches used a point guard like Chuck Rolinski at Toluca. Dick coached before the motion offense, so he never used it. He ran his offense so many times, the players probably dreamed about it. He used the same offense against all zones. We worked a lot on shooting drills, so we always had good shooters. We usually had one really good corner shooter. Allen Pickering of Lowpoint-Washburn, who later coached at Lincoln College, thought if he ran us to one side of the floor, he could make someone else shoot from the corner. Dick’s offense ran the same guy to either corner.

Defensively, we were a man-to-man. We worked hard on help and recover. He seldom used either a fullcourt or halfcourt press. We did try to make teams use their opposite (weak) hand.