Reflections on Broers from a former assistant

Richard “Dick” Broers passed away May 26 at the age of 92. He coached high school basketball for 24 years, 22 of which were at Roanoke Victory and later Roanoke-Benson. Roger Wiseman, who served as an assistant to Broers for eight seasons, was hired as his replacement prior to the 1974-75 year. What follows are Wiseman’s thoughts on his mentor
I first learned about Dick when I was doing my student-teaching at Decatur Eisenhower. One day in the teacher’s lounge, John Leman, the band director, came in while I was looking at job openings from Illinois State University. John was a graduate of R-B and he noticed that I had circled the position at R-B. He said, “I do not know if you are planning to apply there, but that would the perfect situation for you.” I was impressed because not many people highly recommend their high school alma mater to anyone for anything. He went on to say the two communities are religious and the two people you will work with are both top flight educators and real gentleman. He, of course, meant Dick and Russ Furr.
It was the only place I applied. The position was for social studies, coaching cross country, track and freshman basketball. On first day of school, Russell Furr said to me, “If Dick tells you something, listen close because he has forgotten more about basketball than you will ever know!”
That first season was magical. The varsity won its first 27 games before losing a close game in the regional to Peoria Central. They had beaten state champion Pekin twice during the regular season. Dick went on to have 22 very good seasons. He won 401 games and only lost 167 at R-B. With all of his success, he was the same humble guy that I met in the fall of ‘66.
I learned many things about coaching and life from Dick. He was a master at dealing with kids and tough game situations. One game that first year one his players messed up and almost cost us the game. I asked him why he did not reprimand the kid. He said, “I never say anything in the heat of the battle, but if it is still important the next day, then I say something.” I never forgot that.
Dick’s offense was relatively simple. He relied more on execution and not so much trickery. He got his man offense from the University of Michigan. It used a two-guard front. Most coaches used a point guard like Chuck Rolinski at Toluca. Dick coached before the motion offense, so he never used it. He ran his offense so many times, the players probably dreamed about it. He used the same offense against all zones. We worked a lot on shooting drills, so we always had good shooters. We usually had one really good corner shooter. Allen Pickering of Lowpoint-Washburn, who later coached at Lincoln College, thought if he ran us to one side of the floor, he could make someone else shoot from the corner. Dick’s offense ran the same guy to either corner.
Defensively, we were a man-to-man. We worked hard on help and recover. He seldom used either a fullcourt or halfcourt press. We did try to make teams use their opposite (weak) hand.
Dick never scouted the other team very much. He was more concerned with what his kids did. Dick thought if they were well prepared, we could handle almost anything. He seldom made emotional pregame or halftime talks. Dick believed that you could not do things that you had not practiced. He did not believe in changing many things during timeouts. Dick said kids are so emotionally involved in the game that they probably are not going to remember any changes you make.
Among his accomplishments, he was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1974. The following year, Dick was chosen to coach the North team in the inaugural IBCA all-star game at Horton Fieldhouse on the campus of ISU. His ’66-’67 was named the Team of the Year by the Peoria Journal Star. Pekin, the state champion, was an also ran. In 2009, R-B named the gym after him.
All those awards he received were well-earned.
