Restraining order against IHSA nixed

"The Honorable Paul Fullerton ruled in the IHSA’s favor in the temporary restraining order hearing, but had the temporary restraining order been granted, it would not have been a victory for IHSA student-athletes. Traditional fall sports like football, soccer and girls’ volleyball would have remained on the sideline, along with all sports deemed medium or high risk, based upon the Youth Sports Guidelines set forth in state government’s All Sports Policy.

"It is important to acknowledge that COVID-19 is real. It has had an immeasurable impact on our state and country. We want to see IHSA student-athletes safely return to the fields and courts, just as so many high school student-athletes in surrounding states have. We believe we can mitigate many of the risks of the virus and successfully provide these opportunities for our students.

"This lawsuit shines a light on the need for more data and transparency from the IDPH and state leadership on what benchmarks need to be accomplished in order for the IHSA to further conduct sports offerings. We have and will continue to lobby our contacts at the state and IDPH levels and provide them with relevant data from across the country. If there are no changes by the IDPH and state leadership, we will continue with our contingency plan of offering IHSA sports in the winter, spring and summer. Our goal remains to provide every IHSA student-athlete the opportunity to compete in their respective sport or sports in 2020-21.”

