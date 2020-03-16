Rockets send two more squads home

According to Zeller, he had a fairly good idea they would meet up with Ridgeview again.

“I knew there was a chance for that,” he commented. “When I was scouting them Wednesday night, I was rooting for Salt Fork because I thought that would be an easier matchup for us than Ridgeview. Rodney is a Hall of Fame coach. His assistant, Jake (Kennedy) is one of the top assistants around and he had success at Le Roy. I knew they would be ready.”

Down 43-42, the Rockets had possession of the ball when Jack Weber to work. He was fouled on a field goal attempt, which went in. The left-hander added the free throw for a 45-43 lead with seven point four seconds to go. That was three of the lead guard’s 17 points.

“He (Trent Weldon) tipped it to me and I knew I had to get downhill and find someone open. Luckily, I was the one who was open and shot it,” Weber said. “It was kind of hectic. Everyone was trying to get the ball. Once I got the ball, the lane just opened up.”

The Titans (20-15) had one last chance. A driving Isiah Hall shot into traffic was off the mark. The 6-foot-8 Braman got a hand on the rebound and the clock ran out.