Rockets withstand LeRoy’s slowdown tactics

LEXINGTON – Throwing just about everyone for a loop, including Roanoke-Benson, Le Roy decided to go into deliberation mode during the Feb. 29 regional championship game.
They hung with the favored Rockets, but ultimately succumbed by a final of 40-32.
The Panthers (17-10) gave away their hand on what their objective was going to be on their first possession, as they held the ball for over a minute.
“You never know what to expect,” pointed out Rockets’ head coach Abe Zeller. “I think he (Le Roy coach Mark Edmundson) wanted to lessen the number of possessions. Some of it is if you can do it with the right coaching and if you have the ability to do it,”
Ty Egan canned a three-pointer to give the Panthers a 3-2 advantage. That would be the only time they led.
A bucket from Trent Weldon gave R-B (33-1) the lead for good at 4-3.
The second of consecutive hoops from Weber gave the Rockets their largest lead at 30-18.
“I was confident coming out of halftime with the six-point lead,” said Zeller, who saw a triple from Early give R-B a 17-11 advantage. “Our defense has been what’s gotten us here. I thought our zone was our best defense,”
Logan Petersen, who had posted 53 games in the Panthers’ previous two postseason contests, was a non-factor on Friday. He did not record a field goal and finished with three points.
“That was our key,” said Zeller in terms of the defensive end. “I thought he was their best player.”
Egan, who led all scorers with 19 points, drained his fifth three, to pull the Panthers within 34-31 with 56 seconds left.
Weber, who tallied a team-high 18, sank a pair of free throws, to increase the R-B lead to 36-31.
Le Roy, who attempted just three shots in the entire first period, ended up 10 of 33 from the field for 30 percent.
The Rockets made 14 of 30 field goals for 47 percent. They enjoyed an 11 to seven edge at the charity stripe.
“We just wanted to spread them out,” commented Zeller. “They’re man-switching defense is good. I thought we were a little impatient in the first half. Super happy and proud of our guys playing extremely hard on both ends of the floor.”
The regional title was R-B’s 10th, but first since 2014.