Rockets withstand LeRoy’s slowdown tactics

LEXINGTON – Throwing just about everyone for a loop, including Roanoke-Benson, Le Roy decided to go into deliberation mode during the Feb. 29 regional championship game.

They hung with the favored Rockets, but ultimately succumbed by a final of 40-32.

The Panthers (17-10) gave away their hand on what their objective was going to be on their first possession, as they held the ball for over a minute.

“You never know what to expect,” pointed out Rockets’ head coach Abe Zeller. “I think he (Le Roy coach Mark Edmundson) wanted to lessen the number of possessions. Some of it is if you can do it with the right coaching and if you have the ability to do it,”

Ty Egan canned a three-pointer to give the Panthers a 3-2 advantage. That would be the only time they led.

A bucket from Trent Weldon gave R-B (33-1) the lead for good at 4-3.

The second of consecutive hoops from Weber gave the Rockets their largest lead at 30-18.

“I was confident coming out of halftime with the six-point lead,” said Zeller, who saw a triple from Early give R-B a 17-11 advantage. “Our defense has been what’s gotten us here. I thought our zone was our best defense,”