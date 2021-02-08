Roundball action to air later in the week

A pair of area boys' basketball teams with games on the road can be heard via livestream this Friday evening. Specifics appears below:

Eureka @ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (WGCY): log onto www.network1sports.com. Once there, click on radio stations, scroll down the state list until Illinois, find WGCY, then click on view station’s page on the far right and then click on the listen live icon. It will start with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m.