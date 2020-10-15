Running report

Perry, Eureka dominate: During Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria, the Hornets claimed four of the top five spots to roll to the team crown with 19 points. Anna Perry placed first in a time of 17 minutes eight point eight seconds over 2.9 miles, followed by teammate Alexi Fogo. Tremont (66) was a distant second. Clare Phillips (39th) was the top finisher for Fieldcrest. El Paso-Gridley prevailed on the boys' side, while Eureka was third and the Knights fourth. Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger ran to seventh, while Charlie Bardwell (12th) was the fastest runner for the Hornets