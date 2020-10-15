 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Running report

Running report

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

CROSS COUNTRY

Perry, Eureka dominate: During Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference Meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria, the Hornets claimed four of the top five spots to roll to the team crown with 19 points. Anna Perry placed first in a time of 17 minutes eight point eight seconds over 2.9 miles, followed by teammate Alexi Fogo. Tremont (66) was a distant second. Clare Phillips (39th) was the top finisher for Fieldcrest. El Paso-Gridley prevailed on the boys' side, while Eureka was third and the Knights fourth. Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger ran to seventh, while Charlie Bardwell (12th) was the fastest runner for the Hornets 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News