SCHOLASTIC GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Teams set to begin

Games will commence on Thursday. The following is a peak at each squad:
Eureka
After three consecutive outright Heart of Illinois Conference crowns, the Hornets (24-7) shared the top spot a season ago with Fieldcrest (28-5) and Ridgeview (24-5) with identical 10-2 records.
Eureka has three starters and a top reserve back.
“I think first and foremost, we’re proud of winning four straight conference titles,” said Hornets’ head coach Jerry Prina. “Last year’s shared one did not diminish that. It’s a testimony to how good the conference is and how well you have to play. This year, our goals are still the same and heightened.”
While two-time first team league choice in 6-footer Natalie Anderson (12.1 points per game, 51 three-pointers) graduated, Eureka returns starters in senior guard Elle Zimmerman and two more in the backcourt in junior Ashley Nohl and sophomore Ellie Cahill (36 threes), who was chosen to the conference’s all-defensive squad. Also back in the fold is sophomore forward Ella Ausmus. The Hornets, who have won the last four McLean County tournaments, scored 51.2 points per contest and yielded an even 40.
Among the new protocols is all players must wear masks whether between the lines or on the bench.
“From a health standpoint, I hope it helps keep everybody playing,” Prina said. “I do not know how they’re going to enforce wearing the mask. Maybe it’s something they’ll re-evaluate. It’s just something they’re going to have to get used to.”
That is also the case for all coaches.
Eureka’s last game was nearly one year ago (Feb. 13) so it may take a bit to round into form,
“I have no idea,” admitted Prina. “I think everybody’s so excited to be able to get back to playing.”
Ten days prior, the Hornets fell 63-58 on the road to Ridgeview, who acquired possession of the McLean Co. traveling trophy.
Eureka will begin with a road game Thursday at 7 p.m. versus Olympia. The home and HOIC opener is Saturday at 12:30 p.m. opposite El Paso-Gridley.
Notes: The Hornets’ season ended with a 60-28 setback to Midwest Central/Delavan at the Kewanee Regional. Prina is now the longest-tenured coach in the HOIC after Ken Ingold retired after 12 seasons with Fisher. His replacement is Ross Harden, who is the league’s lone new coach. Senior Alexis Charlton, a starting forward, senior guard Allison Schrock and junior forward Delaney Phillips decided not to play
Fieldcrest
Since Mitch Neally took over as head coach, the Knights’ program has reached unprecedented levels in the form of three 20-win seasons, a share of a (HOIC) league title and back-to-back regional championships. Last year, they set a single season standard of 28 wins in 33 ballgames.
“I’m definitely happy where we’re going. A lot of it is how the kids have bought into what we’re doing,” said Neally, who begins his sixth season with a 103-45 record. “I’ve enjoyed what we’ve accomplished so far. We had a great year last year, but we’re trying to work on this year. As a coach and competitor, we want more.”
They dropped a 52-42 overtime tilt to Joliet Catholic at the Wilmington Sectional.
Among the returnees are junior forward Ella Goodrich (8.3 ppg) and sophomore guard Ashlyn May (9.6 ppg). Fieldcrest scored at a 50.1 clip and allowed 37.5.
Like all teams, all players must wear masks either on the court or the bench.
“Our girls have done a great job using them this summer,” Neally noted. “We’ve been prepared for that. As long as we get to play, we’ll do whatever they ask us.”
The coaches must also adhere to the donning of a mask.
In addition, Fieldcrest is in the same boat as everyone else, as they have not seen competition in nearly one calendar year.
“It’s going to take time,” explained Neally, “We’re only going to be playing for five weeks, I’m going to tell the kids their conditioning and legs may not be there, but they’re heart is.”
The Knights travel to Heyworth Thursday for the season and league opener set for a 7 p.m. tip. That starts a three-game road swing with other encounters against Dwight (Saturday) and EP-G (Monday).
Notes: Senior forward Samantha Vazquez, who was a starter and averaged 7.5 ppg, is not out, as she graduated at the end of the first semester. She is in the Army and according to Neally will continue training in March. He added midway through each quarter there will be a 60-second mask break
Roanoke-Benson
With DePue and Peoria Christian no longer member schools, the remaining six Tri-County Conference squads will shift to a home-and-home format for a total of 10 games.
Among the proponents of the change is Roanoke-Benson head coach Todd Nafziger.
“I do like that. I like going home and away. It gives you a chance at seeing them again and either getting some revenge or laying in some more lumps,” said the third-year coach.
The Rockets’ top returnee is senior point guard Maddie Monge, who averaged 16.7 ppg and made a program record 79 hoops from behind the three-point arc. Also back are senior forward Kamryn Kearfott, junior forward Frannie Heckman, junior guard Kylar Kennell and sophomore guard Lexi Weldon. The Rockets scored at a 39.7 ppg clip and allowed 45.8.
Among the new wrinkles will see the players wearing masks.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” commented Nafziger, who has an 18-37 record. “It depends on how it’s going to be enforced. No one has told me how it’s going to be enforced.”
All members of the coaching staff will follow suit.
It’s been some time since R-B’s last game. That happened on Feb. 10, 2020, which saw them drop a 55-41 decision to South Fulton in the Illini Central Regional at Mason City.
“Probably by the end of the season,” said Nafziger, whose 12 wins a season ago doubled the output from the previous campaign. “We’re going to be playing most of February and then we’ll be done.”
The first four games will be on the road, which starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. versus Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn at Henry.
Notes: According to Nafziger, R-B will play junior varsity games prior to the varsity contests. There are a total of 11 girls out. The TCC’s two new coaches are Michelle Janssen (Midland) and Eric Price (Marquette), who graduated from the Ottawa school in 1997. Dwight joins the TCC next fall. Monge has scored 1,228 career points. Clare Monge, Maddie’s cousin, is a first-year player on the squad. The lone non-TCC game will be next Wednesday when R-B goes to Deer Creek-Mackinaw for a 7 p.m. matchup.