SCHOLASTIC GIRLS' BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Teams set to begin

“It’s going to take time,” explained Neally, “We’re only going to be playing for five weeks, I’m going to tell the kids their conditioning and legs may not be there, but they’re heart is.”

The Knights travel to Heyworth Thursday for the season and league opener set for a 7 p.m. tip. That starts a three-game road swing with other encounters against Dwight (Saturday) and EP-G (Monday).

Notes: Senior forward Samantha Vazquez, who was a starter and averaged 7.5 ppg, is not out, as she graduated at the end of the first semester. She is in the Army and according to Neally will continue training in March. He added midway through each quarter there will be a 60-second mask break

Roanoke-Benson

With DePue and Peoria Christian no longer member schools, the remaining six Tri-County Conference squads will shift to a home-and-home format for a total of 10 games.

Among the proponents of the change is Roanoke-Benson head coach Todd Nafziger.

“I do like that. I like going home and away. It gives you a chance at seeing them again and either getting some revenge or laying in some more lumps,” said the third-year coach.