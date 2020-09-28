Scholastic itinerary

EUREKA
BOYS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. versus Roanoke-Benson @ Tall Oaks
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central Catholic Regional @ Bloomington's Den at Fox Creek
GIRLS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. El Paso-Gridley & Farmington @ Kaufman Park
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. Pontiac Regional @ Pontiac Elks Club
FIELDCREST
BOYS' GOLF
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central C Regional @ Den at Fox Creek
GIRLS' GOLF
Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. Pontiac Regional @ Pontiac Elks Club
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Thursday 1: 4:30 p.m. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invitational @ Roanoke Park
R-B
BOYS' GOLF
Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Eureka @ Tall Oaks
Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central C Regional @ Den at Fox Creek
