Scholastic itinerary

EUREKA

BOYS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. versus Roanoke-Benson @ Tall Oaks

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central Catholic Regional @ Bloomington's Den at Fox Creek

GIRLS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. El Paso-Gridley & Farmington @ Kaufman Park

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. Pontiac Regional @ Pontiac Elks Club

FIELDCREST

BOYS' GOLF

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central C Regional @ Den at Fox Creek

GIRLS' GOLF

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9 a.m. Pontiac Regional @ Pontiac Elks Club

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Thursday 1: 4:30 p.m. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Invitational @ Roanoke Park

R-B

BOYS' GOLF

Thursday: 4 p.m. vs. Eureka @ Tall Oaks

Tuesday, Oct. 6: 9 a.m. Central C Regional @ Den at Fox Creek

