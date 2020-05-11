Scholastic lites

HOOPS

Locals pick up IBCA honors: Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler and Nathaniel Meiss of El Paso-Gridley have been recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in two A. For District 12, Winkler guided the Knights to a 27-7 record and a spot in the supersectional. In District 15, Meiss, a product of Eureka, directed the Titans to the sectional round with an overall mark of 24-9

MISCELLANEOUS

Rockets galore lauded: As a goodwill gesture, Tri-County Conference administrators have decided to recognize all senior student-athletes with first team league honors. Roanoke-Benson’s representatives are listed below by sport (each is in a co-op with Lowpoint-Washburn):

Baseball: Gabe Hartter, Jacob Nix, Logan Nix, Noah O’Leary, Carter Sauder, Jason Tallyn and Jack Weber

Softball: Natalie Clark

Track: Whitney Leman, Lucy Unzicker and Trent Weldon

