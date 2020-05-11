Scholastic lites

Locals pick up IBCA honors: Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler and Nathaniel Meiss of El Paso-Gridley have been recognized by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in two A. For District 12, Winkler guided the Knights to a 27-7 record and a spot in the supersectional. In District 15, Meiss, a product of Eureka, directed the Titans to the sectional round with an overall mark of 24-9