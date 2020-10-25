Scholastic lites

Three teams advance: Both Eureka squads and the Fieldcrest boys qualified for sectional competition after regional action on Saturday. At Olympia, the Hornets swept the top two positions in Anna Perry and Alexi Fogo, respectively. Perry won in a time of 17 minutes 22 point seven seconds over three miles, as Eureka (35) prevailed by 10 points over U-High. The host Spartans took first on the boys' side, while the Hornets (fourth) also advanced. Eureka's top finisher was Carson Lehman (16th). At Peru St. Bede, the Knights grabbed the fifth and final team spot, as Mason Stoeger placed sixth. Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson's Luke Getz (ninth) qualified, along with teammate Colin Delagrange. Amboy took team honors. Rock Falls won the girls' portion, while the LWRB duo of Riley Beer and Victoria Wiggin also moved on. Sectionals are next Saturday, as the Hornets head to Elmwood's Maple Lane Country Club, while the Fieldcrest boys and the two LWRB girls converge on the FFA Farm near Seneca