Scholastic lites

BASEBALL
Eureka 0, U-High 10 (5): Sawyer Wilcox had the lone hit for the Hornets during Wednesday evening's opener at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The 10-run rule went into effect after completion of the top half of the fifth inning
SOFTBALL
Eureka 8, U-H 14: Ashley Nohl had two runs batted in for the Hornets in Wednesday's opener at Fairview Park in Normal
HOOPS
Quartet lauded: Roanoke-Benson's Luke Braman and Eureka sophomore Ellie Cahill were picked first team all-state by the Associated Press. The Fieldcrest duo of Jaxon Cusac-McKay and sophomore Ashlyn May made honorable mention